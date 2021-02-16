Kalani and Asuelu give update on their relationship after rocky stint on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Kalani and Asuelu weren”t on the best terms when viewers seen them last. Pic credit: TLC

The last time we seen Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, things weren’t looking so good.

While their relationship already wasn’t on the best of terms, COVID-19 came in and made it worse.

The pandemic only added stress to their already rocky relationship

If you were to describe the relationship between Asuelu and Kalani during their season of Happily Ever After, you definitely wouldn’t say solid. Not only were they constantly bickering, but the family conflict was heavy on both sides.

Last season, fans saw Kalani butt heads with not only Asuelu but the closest women in his life as well. The visit to Seattle to meet Asuelu’s mom and sister almost went to blows when the couple refused to gift the hefty amount of money they were asking for.

When they returned back to Utah, life didn’t get much better. The finale ended with Kalani and Asuelu expressing how difficult it has been to be in quarantine together. Already at their breaking point, the shelter in place order pushed them to the edge.

Asuelu ignored his wife’s wishes and continued to play volleyball with his friends. Not only did he completely disregard Kalani’s orders, but he lied about it. Thanks to the tracker planted on his car, he was caught dead in his tracks.

Kalani’s mother called Asuelu’s actions plain ‘irresponsible.’

Are Kalani and Asuelu still together?

While on the Tell-All their, relationship was still hanging by a thread, it seems like things are a lot better for the 90 Day Fiance couple.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the couple dishes on where their relationship currently stands.

“I feel like it changes on daily basis like a lot of marriages. I don’t know, I think we’re in an okay spot,” the mother-of-two revealed. “I wouldn’t say that we’re in a great or perfect spot but I think we’re good.”

Compared to how they left viewers at the end of the last season, this is a definite improvement.

“It’s not horrible like it was, but it’s not amazing. We’re getting there,” Kalani concluded.

“We’re heading to the right track,” Asuelu added.

Since the show wrapped up production, Asuelu lets viewers know the relationship with Kalani’s family has also improved. Although Kalani’s dad was ready to get physical with his son-in-law, the two are now connecting over golf.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.