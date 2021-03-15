Kaitlyn Bristowe receives hate from Chris Harrison supporters for taking The Bachelorette hosting job

Kaitlyn Bristowe has received hate from taking over for Chris Harrison. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe was announced as the next Bachelorette host alongside Tayshia Adams late last week.

ABC issued a statement, saying that Chris Harrison would not return to host The Bachelorette for the upcoming season.

The next Bachelorette is expected to be announced tonight on the After The Final Rose special.

Reality Steve has revealed that Katie Thurston will be the next Bachelorette lead in the spring with Michelle Young taking on The Bachelorette this summer for a fall season of the show.

But not everyone is sold on the idea of Kaitlyn being a Bachelorette host.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is slammed for taking the hosting job

While many fans celebrated when they heard the news that two women would be replacing Chris Harrison for the upcoming season, others were angry and felt disappointed with the choices.

Some people thought that Kaitlyn taking the job was equal to stabbing Chris in the back as he had been a loyal friend to her for years.

“How can you betray Chris like this? For us this is just a show but you know him personally, and have shared so much. Unbelievable,” one user wrote on her Instagram post where she celebrated her new hosting gig with Tayshia.

“Cancel culture is dumb!!! We will miss Chris, will watch again when he is back,” another viewer wrote, with a third sharing, “I love you both….but hate you support this #notforit #bringbackchris.”

In the video that Kaitlyn shared on social media, both she and Tayshia were dancing to celebrate the news. Kaitlyn was handed a bottle and she drank whatever was inside while dancing. It’s clear that they celebrated the good news, but some people thought it was tasteless and disrespectful to Chris, who has hosted the show for two decades.

“Love you girls, but I think it’s truly insulting you acting like this when a man who supported both of you no longer has a job because of something he said that was 1- I feel was misunderstood and 2- just feels like he got screwed over by all of Bachelor Nation after many years of being a confidant and friend too many. I wouldn’t post a video of you celebrating… throwing it in a face from what I have seen, to be a man that always seemed to be in both of your corners and always spoke very eloquently about you both,” one viewer wrote, pointing to the particular video of them online.

It was reported on Saturday that Kaitlyn and Tayshia would be taking over for Chris Harrison. It didn’t take long for people to react with excitement over the franchise taking action and showing that they are serious about making changes.

But it’s no secret that not everyone is behind the move to let Chris step down. Chris himself has apologized and is determined to work on himself. He has revealed that he wants to be back on the show, but respects that this period of time requires work, distance, and self-reflection.

Kaitlyn Bristowe wants to settle down with Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn recently wrapped up her time on Dancing With The Stars, where she ended up taking home the Mirror Ball trophy.

She got to be on the show after years of dreaming about the opportunity. As for Jason, he was supportive of her decision to pursue it. Despite her dreams of being on Daning With The Stars came true, some people thought she was only doing it for fame and attention.

The couple is currently looking for a house in Nashville, Tennessee where they can settle down. He has yet to propose, but Kaitlyn is more than ready for a family.

She has revealed she’s ready to get pregnant even though he hasn’t proposed yet. While he would prefer to wait until they get married, he does have a few months to get a proposal in order, as she’ll be filming The Bachelorette in New Mexico for the next two months.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.