Kaitlyn Bristowe links up with her ‘favorites’ Clayton Echard and Susie Evans

Kaitlyn Bristowe enjoys time with Susie Evans and Clayton Echard. Pic credit: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe met with The Bachelor Season 26 couple Clayton Echard and Susie Evans.

While Kaitlyn didn’t host Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, she still developed a bond with The Bachelor lead.

Sharing photos from their get-together, Kaitlyn even declared Clayton and Susie some of her favorite people.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is all smiles during visit with Clayton Echard and Susie Evans

Kaitlyn Bristowe took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie with Clayton Echard, Susie Evans, and one other.

Clayton and Susie smiled while Kaitlyn posed with duck lips for the selfie.

Kaitlyn wrote over the photo, “These are a few of my favorite things/people.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Clayton Echard also reshared a photo on his Instagram stories from an outing with Kaitlyn, Susie, and friends.

Kaitlyn sits at the center of the booth with Susie and Clayton on one side of her.

The original poster of the photo wrote, “good night with great company.”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe defends Clayton Echard after fantasy suites

The Bachelor viewers were already not thrilled when Clayton Echard was announced as the next lead, as they found him dull and preferred a more likable candidate such as Rodney Mathews.

Then Clayton really upset viewers with his conduct during fantasy suites. He told all three women he loved them and acted harshly when Susie took an issue with him declaring his love to three women and sleeping with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Most online opinions appeared to be against Clayton; however, Kaitlyn seemed to empathize with the former football player.

Amid the backlash, Kaitlyn took to her Instagram stories to share her controversial take based on the personal insight she gained after being a lead on The Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn shared, ”When you’re in that position, you are making a life-altering decision,” adding, “You genuinely fall in love with more [than one] person, so why would you not be intimate with more than one person when you’re trying to find the person to spend the rest of your life with?”

Kaitlyn questioned why people were judging Clayton so harshly and put some responsibility on the women to establish their boundaries upfront.

The former co-host of The Bachelorette stated, ”These women should have had that conversation before the fantasy suite, like, ‘Hey, this is either OK with me, or it’s not.’ And if you’ve set those boundaries, then that’s a much different story.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.