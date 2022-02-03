Clayton Echard campaigns for Rodney Mathews to be the next Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard has announced his vote for the next show lead, and nobody is complaining.

The current Bachelor took to his Instagram to offer his support for fan-favorite Rodney Mathews following in his footsteps.

Clayton Echard is manifesting Rodney Mathews as the next Bachelor

Clayton made it clear he’s a fan of his castmate taking over the position next season with a photoshopped “The Bachelor 2022” logo below a photo of a smiling Rodney.

Rodney initially posted the photo to his Instagram to announce he would be one of the seven men joining Becca Kufrin for the Bachelor Live on Stage tour this year.

Clayton reposted the altered snap to his Instagram Story with the caption, “Fixed that for you. Give the people what they want! Manifesting 2022 @rodneymathews02.”

The two men competed on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette together, and fans were disappointed when Rodney was overlooked as the next Bachelor in favor of Clayton.

It appears Clayton shares the audience’s love of his fellow castmate, however, and is entirely in favor of a season led by Rodney.

Rodney responded with his own message, writing, “This man is too wild 😂much love bro! 🙌🏼🌹”

Clayton wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation alum to speak out in favor of Rodney getting his own season.

“Rodney for bachelor!” The Bachelorette’s Andrew Spencer commented.

“@andrewzspencer nah Andrew for Bachelor! I’m gonna speak it into existence haha,” Rodney wrote back.

Rodney Mathews to be featured on The Bachelor Live on Stage tour

The Bachelorette alum hasn’t publicly commented on whether he would be willing to take over the role of Bachelor. Still, he doesn’t appear to be opposed to being featured on the franchise again as he takes on The Bachelor Live on Stage.

“I’m so excited to be joining @bkoof for a week on @bachelorliveonstage tour sponsored by @kendrascott,” Rodney wrote on Instagram. “We’re headed to your hometown stage for an exciting night of laughter, lively games, and lighthearted connections with ME as your guide to experience an insider’s perspective of a night at the mansion.”

Fans were devastated when the humble and heartfelt contestant was sent home after hometown dates, and they immediately began campaigning for him to get his own season.

Although there is no telling if Clayton’s 2022 manifestations will work their magic, fans can look forward to hearing more from Rodney during his time on the upcoming tour.

Are you rooting for Rodney to be the next Bachelor nation star?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.