Clayton Echard and Susie Evans answer 13 ‘embarrassing’ couple questions 

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans play a couple’s game. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans continue to provide fans with an intimate look at their relationship.

From road-trip Q&As to revealing bedroom photos, the couple appears to have no problem being candid, and they did just that in their recent post.

Clayton and Susie shared a video where they answered 13 ‘embarrassing’ questions about them as a couple.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have trouble agreeing during couples’ game

Clayton and Susie made a TikTok together as they aimed to answer 13 questions and see if their answers would match.

The audio began by saying, “This one’s for couples. 13 embarrassing questions.”

The first few questions went well for Clayton and Susie, as they seemed to agree.

When asked who overthinks everything, Clayton and Susie agreed Clayton was the overthinker in the relationship.

When asked who showers less, the couple agreed Susie showers less than Clayton.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Other questions the couple agreed on were that Clayton was the better driver, Susie curses the most and sleeps in the most, and Susie is also the lawbreaker.

However, for several other questions, Clayton and Susie weren’t on the same page.

Both Susie and Clayton answered themselves when questioned about who eats the most. They also answered themselves when asked who has the nicer butt.

Susie and Clayton felt the other fit the bill for the remaining answers, but they clearly disagreed.

Susie felt Clayton was more possessive, drooled more, was always on his phone, had the worst singing voice, and took the most selfies.

Meanwhile, Clayton pointed at Susie for those questions, believing her to fit those traits better.

Susie captioned the fun couples’ video, “I’m the lawbreaker.”

Susie and Clayton visit Clayton’s Missouri family

Susie and Clayton’s love is still going strong as they take substantial steps to make their relationship work.

Along with taking long road trips together and moving in together, the couple spent Easter weekend with Clayton’s family.

Clayton’s mother even presented Clayton and Susie with a beautiful cake adorned with red icing roses, and Clayton and Susie’s couple name, “Claysie” was written atop the cake in icing.

Despite backlash and several viewers not being the biggest fans of Clayton and Susie rekindling, it seems the pair has hit a stride in their relationship, and they’re hopeful for their future together.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.