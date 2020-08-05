Kaitlyn Bristowe admits to Valium dependancy and frail frame at 93 pounds

Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about her life long before her Bachelorette journey, the place where she got engaged to Shawn Booth.

It was also through Bachelor Nation where she found her new love interest, Jason Tartick.

But long before she was a famous reality star and wine lover, Kaitlyn was a restaurant manager, who wanted to open restaurants around Canada for Cactus Club.

On YouTube, Kaitlyn recently opened up about her life prior to the fame, sharing that she had a period where she was depressed, suicidal and addicted to Valium.

Kaitlyn Bristowe opens up about a scary period in her life

Kaitlyn revealed in her video that she followed a man to Germany, where he signed on to play hockey. While he thrived in his career, she felt left behind and alone. She wasn’t following her dreams.

Kaitlyn and her boyfriend broke up and she went back to Canada, where she moved into

She explains that she sought help from a doctor, who prescribed Valium and antidepressants for her. While she explains that she felt happy, she also shares that the Valium made her numb.

“I bear in mind on a scale of 1 to 10 being suicidal,” Kaitlyn explained in a YouTube video she put on her own account, justifying why she took the medicine.

“I bear in mind … simply feeling like I had nothing, and that life was over for me, that I had given up all my hopes and goals, and that the love of my life was now gone.”

Then, Kaitlyn added that she was addicted to Valium and her weight dropped to 93 pounds. Someone finally shook her awake, telling her that she needed help and this wasn’t her life.

A few years ago, Kaitlyn and Shawn got engaged on The Bachelorette. While they appeared like the perfect couple, she has since admitted that they did have their issues.

Kaitlyn broke things off with Shawn a few years after the finale. She has revealed that she’s scared of running into him in Nashville, the city where they both live. Kaitlyn has revealed that she feels that he’s holding on to anger towards her.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is currently happy with Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn would later go public with Jason Tartick, one of Becca Kufrin’s contestants from her season of The Bachelorette. The two are one of the Bachelor Nation’s most adorable couples.

They have adopted dogs together and are living a happy life in Nashville.

Jason has teased that he’s ready to marry Kaitlyn and asked Chris Harrison to officiate the wedding when they appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever. This was the same time that he asked her to be on Dancing With The Stars for the 2020 fall season.

