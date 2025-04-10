Kailyn Lowry dragged for telling people ‘mind your business’ amid breakup rumors

Things are seemingly back on track between Kailyn Lowry and her fiance, Elijah Scott.

Now, she wants people out of their business.

The Teen Mom alum had a message for curious fans, posting a video with her engagement ring back on her finger.

This comes after weeks of speculation that it was over between her and Elijah after a woman on TikTok named Britt alleged that she slept with him during a 2024 cruise.

Kailyn’s social media viewers noticed his absence in her posts and that she wasn’t wearing her ring in her latest podcast episodes.

However, Elijah and Kailyn addressed the cheating scandal in a TikTok video to silence the gossip, calling the rumors “wild” and referring to the cheating accusations as “fake news.”

Kailyn Lowry dragged after telling fans, ‘mind your business’

Kailyn Lowry had a big smile and a rock on her finger in her latest video posted on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

The clip featured the mom of seven singing along to Kendrick Lamar’s song That’s the Way I Like It.

She captioned the post, “Whatever Kendrick said,” and wrote on the video. “May everything I post confuse you until you mind your business.”

Meanwhile, people are dragging the Teen Mom alum in the comments for making money off sharing her life online and telling people to stay out of her business.

“No offense but if we minded our business you wouldn’t have a job,” wrote one commenter.

“I love it when people that make a living putting their business out there, now want us to mind our business. 😂😂😂,” posted someone else.

One Instagram user exclaimed, “Right. So you make money off internet fame but we should mind your business. Good luck with that.”

Someone asked, “Isn’t like your entire life built on the public knowing your business?”

Another added, “It’s giving… She took him back and wants us to think we’re crazy.”

Britt insists she’s not a liar

Meanwhile, the woman who claimed Elijah cheated on Kailyn with her is soaking up the attention on social media.

She has made several videos over the past few days despite getting heat for trying to break up a family.

In her latest TikTok post, Britt slammed the accusations that her story was a lie.

“I’m not a liar, and you’re not going to keep calling me one,” said Britt in the video.

“Call me whatever you want. I can be a clout chaser, I can be a homewrecker, I can be a w****…that s*** does not bother me, but a liar, when I know I’m not one? Be for real.”

“If I was lying. I would be off the Internet hiding right now,” she added.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.