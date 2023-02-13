Is Kailyn Lowry engaged? Here’s why her fans think she is

Fans and followers of Kailyn Lowry think they have evidence the Teen Mom 2 alum is engaged to her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Kailyn’s personal life has been at the center of speculation in recent months.

It’s been reported that she managed to keep a recent pregnancy under wraps and secretly welcomed her fifth child with Elijah.

Kailyn (Kail) has yet to officially confirm or deny the news, only telling her millions of curious Instagram followers that she did not give birth in December 2022, leading some to believe that she actually gave birth in November 2022.

Now, a recent social media share has her fans and critics making assumptions once again, and this time, it has to do with the status of her relationship with her boyfriend of one year, Elijah.

Kail shared a post on Instagram over the weekend in which she shared photos of herself and her son, Lux after they enjoyed a mommy-and-son hair date.

Fans think Kailyn Lowry is sporting an engagement ring from Elijah Scott

In the first photo in the carousel post, Kail stood behind Lux for a sweet snap taken from inside their hair studio.

Kail held a drink and her phone in her left hand; if her followers looked closely enough, she was sporting a dainty ring on her left ring finger.

Some of Kail’s eagle-eyed followers noticed the ring and assumed it could only mean one thing: Elijah popped the question.

In the comments section, one follower got the conversation started with their comment.

“Congratulations on your engagement,” they wrote.

The IG user’s comment got other followers curious, and they chimed in.

While some felt it was a stretch to presume that Kail is engaged, others thought the rumors could carry some weight.

Another follower responded to the comment, “she def has a ring on in this pic.”

“I noticed the ring too 🫣,” wrote another follower.

Kailyn is focused on her family and her career since leaving Teen Mom 2

Kail has not responded to any of the talks about her alleged impending nuptials and has stayed focused on her career and raising her family.

After over a decade of sharing her storyline with Teen Mom viewers, Kail ended her relationship with MTV last year.

These days, things seem to be going well between Kail and her live-in boyfriend, Elijah, who shares her Delaware home with her and her sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed… and possibly their rumored son, Elijah Rio Lowry Scott.

Since saying goodbye to reality TV, Kail has found success as a podcaster. She launched her own podcast network, KILLR, and currently hosts three podcasts.

Kail and Vee Rivera — the wife of her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera — co-host Baby Mamas No Drama, while she and Lindsie Chrisley co-host Coffee Convos, and Kail serves as the sole host of Barely Famous.

Whether or not Kail and Elijah will tie the knot remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Kail has made it clear that she prefers to keep her fans and critics guessing.

