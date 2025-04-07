Kailyn Lowry breaks silence amid fiance Elijah Scott’s cheating scandal

Rumor has it that Kailyn Lowry’s fiance was unfaithful.

According to a woman who goes by Britt, Kailyn’s husband-to-be (and fourth baby daddy), Elijah Scott, reportedly strayed during a cruise in May 2024—several months after Kailyn and Elijah welcomed their twins.

In March 2025, Britt took to TikTok and recorded a video titled “Unknowingly slept with an engaged man.”

Britt claimed she and Elijah hung out at the casino, club, and hot tub while on the cruise.

She told her followers that she began seeing Kailyn popping up on her FYP with Elijah and thought to herself, “You look awfully familiar, buddy.”

Britt compared videos from the cruise to Kailyn’s videos with Elijah and deduced that it was “1,000 percent” the same man.

Britt’s allegations soon spread like wildfire, with outlets reporting that Elijah cheated on Kailyn just months after she gave birth to their son Verse and daughter Valley.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup pointed out, Kailyn fueled the fires when she was spotted without her engagement ring in recent Instagram posts.

Additionally, Kailyn refrained from including Elijah in her posts since he last appeared in her photos from their March trip to Turks and Caicos for her birthday.

Kailyn remained tight-lipped as the gossip spread, but now, she’s breaking her silence.

Kailyn addresses gossip that Elijah cheated on her last May

The 33-year-old mother of seven took to TikTok to record her own video, seemingly refuting Britt’s claims.

Elijah joined Kailyn for her video, which she captioned, “Wrapping up our Sunday reading about ourselves 🤍.”

In the TikTok, Kailyn and Elijah stood stone-faced as they stared close-up at the camera blinking repeatedly.

The video was set to the tune Walking Around by Eldar Kedem, and text appeared over their images as the video played on.

“When fake news hits the group chat,” it read as Elijah and Kailyn continued to stare and blink expressionless at the camera in a video loop.

In the comments section of the TikTok, many of Kailyn’s followers applauded her for addressing Britt’s allegations without even uttering a word.

Kailyn did some talking; however, she responded to some of her video’s comments.

Kailyn calls the cheating rumors ‘wild’

One of Kailyn’s fans wrote, “Such a way to clap back at all the drama everyone’s trying to create 🤣.”

Kailyn responded, suggesting that the rumors Elijah cheated on her were bogus and absurd.

“The s**t we’ve been reading is wild…” Kailyn wrote.

Another TikToker wrote, “We are all so confused. 😅.”

In response, Kailyn admitted, “So are we.”

Critics accuse Britt of lying to break up Kailyn and Elijah’s relationship

While Kailyn is obviously unbothered by Britt’s claims, Britt is facing heat from critics who think she made up the story about sleeping with Elijah.

Since the news went viral, Britt has maintained her version of events, but Kailyn’s supporters have called her out.

In a recent TikTok, posted on April 6, Britt recorded herself laughing in bed as the lyrics to a song WTHELLY played: “What the hellyanté? What the helly on? What the helly, Berry? What the helly, Burton?”

Reacting to Britt’s video, Kailyn’s supporters flooded her comments section, accusing her of hatching a plan to break up Kailyn and Elijah.

“Ya thought you was gonna break them up huh,” wrote one of Kailyn’s fans.

A second commenter added, “Giiiirrrl you awake worried while Kail is livin’ and being a boss. Keep postin cuz ya obviously need it. 👏🏽”

@that_gmctechswife added, “Your plan must not have worked little girl.”

