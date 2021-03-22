Kailyn Lowry details latest ‘mom fail’ after forgetting about Lux’s school party

Kailyn Lowry opens up about her latest ‘mom fail’ as she forgot to dress Lux up for a St. Patrick’s Day party at school. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry certainly has her hands full with taking care of her four children.

Kail is the proud mother of four sons and her social media page has often been flooded with pictures of them.

She shares her oldest son Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, her son Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and her two youngest sons Lux and Creed with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Kail’s journey with co-parenting alongside her exes hasn’t always been an easy one.

Fans have often praised Kail for her ability to care for all of her children despite the challenges she’s faced with their fathers.

While Kail has often made parenting four boys look easy, she no doubt has run into some hiccups along the way.

Recently, Kail opened up about her latest “mom fail” as she forgot about a party at Lux’s school.

On the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kail admitted that she “completely forgot” about a St. Patrick’s day party that was happening at Lux’s school.

She said, “I completely forgot about St. Patrick’s Day and my kid is the only one in the entire classroom that did not wear green today.”

She then joked that Lux wore a teal colored shirt, which was close enough to green.

She said, “It’s like half green, half blue.”

Kail said that it took her some time to realize it was St. Patrick’s Day even after she walked into the school and saw decorations.

She said, “It still did not click in my head until we walked to the actual classroom, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, everyone’s in green,’ I saw the green glitter. It said, ‘Happy St Patrick’s Day.’ There’s rainbows everywhere, like the kids’ projects hanging everywhere on the walls.”

She said she realized her mishap once they got to Lux’s classroom and she apologized to the teacher and said they didn’t have anything green.

Kail was frustrated with herself that she forgot about the party and felt sad that her son could feel left out.

Kail was criticized by fans for a recent photo of baby Creed

While many fans have praised Kail for her parenting efforts, she’s inevitably faced criticism from some followers as well.

Recently, Kail posted a photo of Creed wearing a hat with the word “Pot Head” across the top.

Kail joked that he was “ready to be a brand rep” for her Pot Head Hair Care line but some fans felt the post was “trashy” and done in poor taste.

The picture was accompanied by a few other photos of Creed, and Kail seemed unphased by the backlash as she didn’t respond to the negative comments.

Despite the harsh criticism she’s received from fans, Kail continues to be transparent in that she does make some mistakes as a parent.

As seen with her latest “mom fail” Kail continues to own her mishaps and does the best she can to raise her sons.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.