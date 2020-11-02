Kailyn Lowry claims she switches up friends often because they do her dirty

Kailyn Lowry blamed friends that “do her dirty” as the reason behind her constant shuffling of friendships.

During an Instagram Q and A, a follower asked the Teen Mom 2 star why she changes her friend group so often. Kail replied, “Unfortunately, I’ve moved a lot but thankfully been able to meet new people, but secondly, a lot of my ‘friends’ have done me dirty so…”

Kail has lived in a few different homes over the last two years.

Kail moved from Dover, Delaware to Middletown to be closer to baby daddy Chris Lopez in the hope that he would be more involved with sons Lux and Creed.

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail said she felt the move was a mistake because Chris still failed to be involved.

Kail was recently house hunting to move back to Dover and be closer to her baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, with who she shares sons Isaac and Lincoln.

While moving around may have played a part in Kail’s friendship changes, during the 10 years she’s been filming Teen Mom 2, Kail’s relationships with her castmates have been a rollercoaster ride. Many of them have gone head-to-head with her.

Kail and Jenelle

Kail and former co-star Jenelle Evans have a history of feuding with one another. While the two started out as friends in the early years of filming 16 and Pregnant, they soon began throwing jabs at one another through social media and have continued going back and forth for years.

Jenelle made headlines for bashing Kail during an Instagram Q and A. When asked by a fan whether she was friends with Kail yet, Jenelle responded, “No, she’s b****y.”

Prior to the comment, Jenelle found a way to include herself during a disagreement between Kail and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Kail posted that she was upset with Chris for cutting their son Lux’s hair without her permission. Jenelle wasted no time jumping into the drama and referred to Kail as “difficult” and criticized her ability to co-parent with Chris.

The two have yet to squash their beef with one another.

Kail and Briana

Kail and castmate Briana DeJesus have been at odds with one another ever since Briana joined the show in 2017 and began dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

During a reunion for Teen Mom 2 in 2018, Kail and Braina got into a physical altercation. The two hadn’t been together until recently when they filmed a virtual reunion for the current season.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Briana hinted at drama between the two as she threw shade at Kail’s recent arrest news.

She said, “While one would think Kail would be more concerned with her recent arrest or selling her foot pics on Only Fans, we had an encounter at the reunion yesterday and it’s safe to say shit got awkward.”

Briana discussed the virtual experience with Celeb Buzz. She explained that when Dr. Drew asked Kail how she felt seeing Briana on camera, Kail replied that she “didn’t care to comment.”

Briana said, “I decided to pipe in to comment. I told Kail that it wasn’t that serious, I was happy to see her, and wished her nothing but the best going forward.”

Briana then threw a dig and added, “It’s clear she still has a grudge against me…which, given the news of her arrest…one would think she’d have better things to worry about like dealing with the courts for allegedly beating her baby daddy instead of me.”

Friendship doesn’t look like it’s in the cards for Briana and Kail anytime soon.

Kail’s up and down friendships continue to be part of the Teen Mom 2 drama. Fans can stay tuned to see who does her dirty next.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7 c on MTV.