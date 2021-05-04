Kailyn Lowry admits that her kids have never watched Teen Mom 2

Kail Lowry’s four children have never seen a full episode of Teen Mom 2 Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry recently admitted her children have never seen Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn is the mother to four boys, and despite filming the series for the entirety of their lives, they have never seen a full episode of the show.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Kail said, “I think they’ve seen [it], like, here and there. They’ll see a clip or whatever. But they have never watched a full episode.”

Kail explained that the series airs at a time that is too late for them during the school week, and they are usually already in bed.

She also hopes to wait until they’re older so she can have deeper conversations with them about what it showed.

“They’re not up,” Lowry said. “I also just feel like when they’re older and they have questions, I want to be open and be able to talk about things in a way that they understand. So for now, I think it’s fine that they don’t see it.”

Kail isn’t afraid to let her kids watch Teen Mom 2 someday

While her boys have yet to see a full episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail is not afraid to let them watch the show someday.

She told fans a few months ago during a Q & A that she would let Isaac watch the first few seasons of the show. Ultimately, she would like all of them to wait until they’re older and can truly wrap their head around things.

Kail shares her 11-year-old son Isaac with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, her 7-year-old son Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and her 3-year-old son Lux and 9-month-old son Creed with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Fans have often criticized Kail for having four different children with three different men. As the boys have gotten older, they’ve asked her more questions about her relationships.

Kail’s boys have become curious about her relationships

During the last season of Teen Mom 2, Kail’s sons asked questions about her relationships. In one episode, Lincoln asked Kail why he didn’t have a step-dad.

Kailyn responded and said, “I don’t really have an answer for you to be perfectly honest.”

Isaac chimed in and shared his perspective with his younger brother.

“I know why! When I was born you liked my dad but then they didn’t like each other anymore and then they broke up and she met your dad, and they got married so he was my stepdad but then they got divorced and he wasn’t my stepdad anymore,” he said.

“But then she found Chris and didn’t marry him.”

Kail admitted Isaac picked up on some things that had gone on in her personal life and she felt like a terrible mother because of the toxic situations she had allowed herself to get involved in.

Despite feeling like she is a bad mother at times, Kailyn has worked hard to provide a good life for her boys.

While the boys have yet to watch a full episode, Kail seems open to sharing her experiences with them once they are old enough to comprehend her story.

Teen Mom 2 returns on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.