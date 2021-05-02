Teen Mom 2 fans call Kail Lowry ‘irresponsible’ for failing to put life jacket on Lux

Kail Lowry was called “irresponsible” by fans after she went kayaking with her kids without life jackets Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is facing criticism from followers after posting a picture of her son without a life jacket.

Kail shared a photo on her Coffee Convos podcast Instagram page that showed her enjoying the water with her boys. Isaac was on a separate kayak and Kail was steering her own with her 3-year-old son Lux sitting in front of her.

In the distance, it looked like Isaac did not have his life jacket on, and neither did Kail or Lux.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

While Lux was sitting on Kail’s lap, Isaac was a fair distance away from the two of them.

Fans posted the photo to Reddit and were quick to criticize Kail for being “irresponsible” with her children.

Fans call Kail Lowry ‘irresponsible’ for not putting lifejackets on her kids

Several fans were quick to judge Kail for not putting life jackets on either of her children, but especially for not putting one on her youngest son, Lux.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

One follower commented and pointed out that Kail was “irresponsible” and noted other occasions where she’s made poor choices with her children such as participating in video chats while she’s driving in the car with her kids.

Another couldn’t possibly understand what Kail was thinking leaving a small child without a life jacket in a situation that involved water.

Fans call Kail ‘irresponsible’ Pic credit: @queenAndreaaSlutpuppy @BlowUpTheLand/Reddit

One follower shared how a person in a similar situation had died recently because they didn’t have a life jacket on themselves or their child. They pointed out that lifejackets are to be used in case of an emergency and that no one can possibly predict when an emergency will arise.

A fan pointed out the danger of not having a life jacket Pic credit: @21ladybugfreerangechick/Reddit

Kail has been criticized by fans in the past

The recent criticism about the children’s life jackets is not the first time fans have come after Kail for making poor decisions.

Just a few months ago, Kail shared a photo of her youngest son Creed wearing a hat to promote her Pot Head Hair Care line.

The hat had the words “Pot Head” on the front. Her company promotes hair care products that are infused with CBD.

Several fans did not find the photo to be appropriate and many referred to Kail as “trashy” for sharing it.

Despite some mistakes she has made, Kail does her best to care for her four boys, who she co-parents with three separate fathers.

Kail has often shared on Teen Mom 2 how challenging co-parenting can be at times.

Being in the public eye, Kail opens herself up to criticism no matter what choices she makes with her children.

Fans can catch up with Kail and her boys when the new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres this Tuesday.

Teen Mom 2 returns Tuesday May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.