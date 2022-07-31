Juliette Porter reveals that Clark Drum is not a fan of Siesta Key, has no interest in the limelight

Juliette Porter shares how Clark Drum feels about Siesta Key. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter is no stranger to the attention she receives from being on a reality TV show.

Viewers are invested in her life and are constantly keeping tabs on things happening with her.

Fans often share opinions on things that happen on the show, including commenting on Juliette’s actions and her love life.

Last season, viewers sat by and watched the demise of Juliette and Sam Logan’s relationship.

They waited patiently to learn more about Juliette’s new man, Clark Drum, who finally showed up in the finale episode at Madisson Hausburg’s wedding.

He’s mostly remained a mystery to Juliette’s followers and she recently revealed how he truly feels about the show.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter reveals that Clark Drum is not a fan of the show or the limelight

Viewers got to know Juliette’s ex-boyfriend Sam on a much deeper level since he appeared alongside her for the show’s last few seasons.

He’s also extremely active on social media and is pretty open about his life.

On the other hand, Clark is much more private as he rarely posts on social media and has largely remained out of the spotlight when it comes to filming.

Juliette recently opened up and shared more about Clark’s feelings about the show and whether or not he has any interest in the attention, he would get from being a part of it.

She shared that he is not a fan of Siesta Key and doesn’t want to be in the limelight.

She said, “It’s not his favorite thing,”

Juliette added, “He hates it. He’s not very active on social. I kind of like that about him. My friends think that he should be posting me more, but I don’t really care. Maybe I should care, but I don’t need that external validation from others to feel loved. He gives me love when we’re together.”

Even though he isn’t fond of the show and the attention it brings, it hasn’t seemed to stop him from enjoying life with Juliette in Miami.

Will Clark Drum appear in the new season of Siesta Key?

While Clark isn’t big on filming, likely, he will still appear alongside Juliette when the new season of Siesta Key airs.

Juliette recently moved to Miami along with the rest of the cast, which brought her closer to Clark, who lives in Fort Lauderdale.

Since being there, she’s spent a lot of time with Clark, and some of that time involved camera crews, such as at the party they attended for her friend Lexie Salameh’s birthday.

To make things even more interesting, Clark was spotted being friendly with Sam at the party, and they appeared to be getting along.

Fans must stay tuned to see if all of that airs in the new season and if they’ll get to know more about Clark when filming wraps up.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.