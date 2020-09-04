Juan Pablo Galavis has split from his wife of two years Osmariel Villalobos – and she has deleted him completely

Juan Pablo Galavis is known as the worst Bachelor lead in the show’s history.

Not only did he not get engaged in the end, but he also managed to disrespect women along the way.

While some of the women didn’t say anything on The Bachelor, Clare Crawley slammed him as he dumped her, saying that she would never want her children to have a father like him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, he’s going to be reappearing on The Bachelor, as ABC is airing his season on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

So, where is he now? Well, he just got divorced from his wife, Osmariel Villalobos.

Juan Pablo Galavis has split from his wife

Juan Pablo didn’t announce this divorce. It was his ex-wife who shared the news.

She has an Instagram account that’s primarily in Spanish, so Us Weekly translated the posts. In one of those posts, she points out that their marriage was not her happy ending.

Read More Arie Luyendyk Jr gives Lauren Burnham a special gift following dark times after miscarriage

“The happy endings in the stories of Disney are my favorites and I grew up yearning to marry a prince, have a beautiful home, a family and eventually a HAPPY ENDING, even though my marriage was not, at all well, I thank God for letting me live this experience and to continue staying in my hope that at some point, be able to live that fairy tale,” she shared.

“I want to close this chapter of my life in the same way it began, with LOVE, because even though I didn’t have a fairy tale, Juan Pablo tried to make me happy and I [tried to] make him happy … and in reality that is most important. You deserve this clarification, and so here it is. We are divorced,” she explained.

Based on her post, it sounds like no matter what they did, they could not make it work. She points out that she was not happy in her marriage.

“I believe that thanks to my past I am the person of the present (much more mature and with more experience),” she concluded. “This will be the only thing that I will publish and I will say with regard to this issue.”

Even though she said at the time that she wasn’t planning on deleting her pictures of him, he’s nowhere on her Instagram. His Instagram is primarily photos of himself and his daughter, Camila.

Juan Pablo Galavis is finding his way back into the spotlight

Even though Juan Pablo doesn’t want to be back in the spotlight with ABC, he doesn’t have a choice. They are reairing his season of The Bachelor on Monday night as part of the Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever summer run.

They are choosing to air this season because it ends with Clare Crawley standing up for herself — and then leading into her becoming the next Bachelorette.

As for Juan Pablo, he has stayed somewhat silent after everything went down on The Bachelor. But back when ABC announced Clare as the next Bachelorette, he broke his silence on Twitter about her. He made comments about how the guys for Clare were too young for her. She replied back, calling him immature and stated that he still lacked compassion.

But that’s not all.

Juan slammed ABC this week, saying that the network couldn’t get over him. He’s clearly not happy about ABC using old footage to promote his ex-girlfriend.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.