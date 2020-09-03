Juan Pablo Galavis breaks his silence with confusing message about Clare Crawley

Juan Pablo Galavis filmed The Bachelor back in 2013, and his season aired in 2014.

He has been labeled one of the worst Bachelor stars in the franchise’s history, and fans are wondering why this season is part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

However, it makes sense that they are airing this season because they are leading this season into Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

Now that ABC has started promoting this new season, new reactions are starting to surface — including from Juan Pablo.

And it’s not being interpreted as a nice tweet.

Juan Pablo Galavis appears to be angry with ABC

Yesterday, Juan Pablo tweeted about the repeat season on Twitter, sharing something that didn’t really make too much sense — at least grammatically.

“Interesting PROMO of Clare Crawley and the season of The Bachelorette, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the JUAN that can’t get OVER Juan… Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?” he wrote.

@bachelornation.scoop added some emojis to his tweet that appeared to summarize how most people read it. In other words, what is he talking about?

At first glance, it appears that the one — or JUAN — that he’s referring to. He adds that Clare is over him, and he’s hinting that ABC isn’t over him, hence why they are airing his season again.

It’s clear that he’s not exactly thrilled about rewatching his season.

When Clare was first announced as The Bachelorette, Juan Pablo appeared happy for her. He said that he thought the guys chosen for her were too young. He also joked that this was Clare’s third season and that he would watch.

Clare replied saying, that despite him being older than 99% of the contestants, he couldn’t practice compassion and kindness.

Juan Pablo Galavis may not be happy to relive his worst TV moments

Juan Pablo was named as one of the worst Bachelors because of the way he treated the women on the show. During one date with Clare, the two were in a helicopter in St. Lucia.

As Clare asked him to tell her that he loved her, he leaned in and reported said, “I really love f-ing you, but I don’t know you.”

She was shocked and disgusted.

“Juan Pablo leaned over and whispered something to me. He chose to tell me something that no woman wants to hear,” Clare tells the camera during this episode. “I almost… I don’t have words for it, how I feel right now.”

The two had previously hooked up in the ocean.

But things reportedly workout for Clare. Clare has reportedly found love with Dale Moss after just 12 days of filming. The two are supposedly engaged, so fans are excited to follow her new love story, which is scheduled to start in October.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.