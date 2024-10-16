Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth haven’t talked much about the drama surrounding the Duggar family.

They mainly remained quiet throughout Josh Duggar’s arrest, trial, and sentencing. Even when Jill Duggar released her book and appeared in the Shiny Happy People documentary, the couple didn’t say much.

However, Joy has been vocal about Jinger Duggar’s book and how it opened up her thinking and made her question things. She discussed it in a YouTube video before she and Austin took a break from weekly vlogging.

Joy and Austin appeared on the Unplanned podcast in a surprising turn of events. They likely were connected through Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, who filmed the podcast earlier this year. Jill and Derick Dillard also did an episode.

Some of Joy’s comments weren’t surprising, but when she mentioned her family “falling apart,” we took notice.

Joy-Anna Duggar talks about her family ‘falling apart’ in 2023

Last year was a big year for the Duggar family. Jill Duggar’s book, Counting The Cost, was released three months after she and Derick Dillard appeared in Shiny Happy People.

Jill and Derick discussed the family’s lifestyle, strict rules, and inner workings in great detail, including how Jim Bob Duggar treated his daughters and other family members.

Joy-Anna Duggar talked about how her family was “falling apart” when she welcomed Gunner into the world. That was June 2023, coinciding with the release of the documentary and Jill’s book being pushed up due to popular demand.

She didn’t go into specific detail, but she was clearly unhappy with how her big sister handled things. It was also implied that Jill’s truths may have rattled some things within the family, turning Joy’s usually predictable world upside down.

Joy-Anna Duggar reveals postpartum depression

The declaration that her family was “falling apart” was also mixed with the revelation that Joy-Anna Duggar had postpartum depression after welcoming Gunner.

She and Austin Forsyth talked about not wanting to use medication despite her doctor’s recommendation. Instead, Joy opted to change her lifestyle by eating differently and working out, which is also something she talked about in one of her vlogs.

Despite being asked about both sisters’ books, Joy hung onto Jinger Duggar’s book. Jill Duggar has seemingly become the family’s scapegoat, as her book gives critics an inside look at what happened from her point of view.

Joy wasn’t ready to see her family “falling apart” after all they had overcome.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.