Joy-Anna Duggar says Jinger Duggar’s book did ‘rock my world’

Joy-Anna Duggar did another Q&A session on her vlog.

Austin Forsyth was out of town and had very little time to film the weekly segment, so instead, she opened up her Instagram for an AMA and answered the questions.

One of the questions asked was specifically about how Joy-Anna dealt with reading her sisters’ books and if there was any disentangling work she had to do after that.

The Counting On star acknowledged that as a teenager, she had questioned some of the beliefs she was taught. However, it was Jinger’s book that she confirmed did “rock my world.”

There were things Joy-Anna believed she worked through but were brought back to the surface after speaking to Jinger before the book’s release.

Many areas of what she does and doesn’t believe were brought back up, which rattled her world.

Joy-Anna Duggar addresses where she’s at now

As Joy-Anna Duggar continued to talk about how reading Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar’s book jump-started some questions, she revealed that despite the shake-up it caused, she is grateful for the perspectives.

The way the Duggar siblings grew up in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) was all they ever knew. As they grew up, there were more questions about some practices.

Joy-Anna has worked through some of it alongside Austin Forsyth. The two confirmed they were no longer a part of the IBLP, despite some of their family members still being part of the church.

Joy-Anna Duggar is still working through things with Austin Forsyth

The one question someone asked Joy-Anna Duggar allowed her to open up about her journey with God.

She and Austin Forsyth are delving into the Bible and learning what the truth says there.

As they work through things together, they can raise their children in an environment not provided to Joy-Anna growing up.

Interestingly enough, later in the Q&A video (seen above), the Counting On star revealed she attends church with some of her siblings but did not mention names.

Joy-Anna and Austin are close to John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. They likely attend church together, and Jedidiah Duggar, Katelyn Nakatsu, Jeremiah Duggar, and Hannah Wissmann may also go with them.

Wearing pants also comes into play, which Joy-Anna discussed struggling with in her Q&A. She admitted that she prayed about it with Austin, and it took some time before she believed it was okay to wear pants. One big hangup was that she grew up wearing skirts and knew nothing else. However, the couple decided pants weren’t immodest.

It seems that Jinger’s book opened up things for her siblings to examine their beliefs.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.