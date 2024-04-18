Abbie Grace Burnett celebrates birthday: ‘Here’s to 32’

Abbie Grace Burnett is another year older.

The Counting On wife shared her own post celebrating herself on the joint account she shares with her husband, John David Duggar.

She chose a photo where she and John David looked dressed for spring while gazing at one another while seated.

Their relationship is one that Duggar critics aren’t super cynical about — at least compared to some of the other marriages within the family.

As Abbie continues to branch out and try new things, she shares her journey with her followers.

To celebrate her birthday, she wrote, “I am so thankful for another year of life! Here’s to 32! 🥂 🎉”

Abbie Grace Burnett continues to branch out

John David Duggar waited quite a while before meeting the one in Abbie Grace Burnett.

Once the two met, their courtship and marriage happened fast.

Abbie was a nurse before marrying John David, and while she did settle into being a non-working wife for a bit, that all has changed.

Initially, she began doing ads like several of the other Duggar women but then moved to open up a closet on Poshmark. Abbie sold her clothing and outfits Gracie grew out of.

Earlier this year, Abbie teased a big announcement. It wasn’t a pregnancy, which many assumed, given the family she married into.

Monat is what the Counting On wife is pushing these days. She is a part of an MLM. However, given her relative fame, it appears to be going well.

Abbie Grace Burnett shares many photos of her children

Since Counting On was canceled, many Duggar siblings have moved to a more private life. Those who remain on social media cut back on sharing their children or keep their faces private.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar share photos of their two little ones, Gracie and Charlie. The blonde-haired, blue-eyed children get plenty of attention, and followers gush over them.

It’s unclear whether the couple will have more children. Abbie gets incredibly sick when she is pregnant. Her pregnancy with Gracie was chronicled on Counting On.

It wasn’t an easy ride for her the second time, either. Abbie was spotted in a wheelchair before announcing she and John David were expecting their second child, Charlie. They waited to announce the pregnancy, and when they did, no one was surprised because of photos of her that surfaced weeks prior.

As Abbie celebrates another trip around the sun, she seems to enjoy her life as John David’s wife and mom to Gracie and Charlie.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.