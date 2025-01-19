Joy-Anna Duggar ‘so proud’ of Jinger Duggar as new book drops

Joy-Anna Duggar is one proud little sister.

The Counting On star gushed over Jinger Duggar’s latest book arriving in the mail.

Jinger has been on a press tour, stopping by podcasts and network TV shows to promote her new book, People Pleaser: Breaking Free from the Burden of Imaginary Expectations.

It is Jinger’s third book, and she is already a New York Times Best-Selling Author.

Interestingly, Joy-Anna talks about how reading Jinger’s second book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, rocked her world.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Reading the latest book will surely bring up more feelings for Joy-Anna.

Joy-Anna Duggar is ‘so proud’ of Jinger Duggar

On her Instagram Stories, Jinger Duggar reposted Joy-Anna Duggar’s support of her.

When she received her book in the mail, she took a photo holding it and revealed that she was “so proud” of Jinger.

Joy-Anna Duggar shared she was “so proud” of Jinger. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar and Jinger Duggar are very close

Joy-Anna Duggar and Jinger Duggar see each other quite a bit despite their distance.

Their husbands also get along great, even being great sports for Instagram content. Joy and Jinger asked them questions they likely didn’t know the answers to. Austin Forsyth knew more than Jeremy Vuolo, though.

When Jinger and Jeremy return to Arkansas, they always stay with Joy and Austin. They were back days before Christmas to celebrate Jinger’s birthday with the family, which was done at Top Golf. This allowed the couple to do a gender reveal for most of the family members at the same time.

Joy and Austin have also visited Jinger and Jeremy in California. They spent time there early last year, checking out the local spots and enjoying rock climbing and other fun activities.

They attempt to spend time together as much as possible and frequently connect when possible. The Counting On sisters have busy lives, but with Jinger and Jeremy welcoming their third child—a little boy—in March, things will change even more.

Jinger’s book was released earlier this week and is already being discussed all over social media. She and Jeremy spent time in New York City to do press for the book and enjoyed some time with his grandpa while they were there.

Joy and Jinger remain close with the former, supporting the latter in her author endeavors, even if it makes her question things in her own life.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.