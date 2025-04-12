Joy-Anna Duggar slammed for new ‘hobby’

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth spent some time together recently.

They joined another couple on a getaway, where they enjoyed their time.

One of the events they did was spend time fishing.

The Counting On star caught some shots from their adventures and turned them into a carousel, sharing her experience with followers.

Among the photos were videos of the fish they caught, garnering much attention.

While Joy declared it her new “hobby,” her followers weren’t happy with what they saw.

Joy-Anna Duggar jokes about new ‘hobby’ amid pushback

Joy-Anna Duggar shared her carousel of photos and videos with her followers with the caption, “babe, I found my new hobby! 🎣 paddlefish fishing did not disappoint. thank you for the invite @mrs_gracie_etbauer & @kord_etbauer #paddlefishfishing#paddlefish#newhobby#couplesgetaway.”

While it’s probably true that Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth should know better than to post things like this after the backlash they caught from their hunting adventures, they still shared it anyway.

One follower wrote, “Soooo glad you are all laughing as it’s squirming, gasping for air. Enough of our oceans and rivers are fished out…why do ppl need to kill so much?”

Another posted, “So I used to be a fan.How about if you want to keep fans you keep your hunting and disrespect for animals out of the limelight. Hopefully you put back what you didn’t need and killed humanely. Not impressed. Especially as you said it’s a hobby rather than hunt for pure need.”

Someone else hoped they would let the fish back into the body of water from which they were pulled.

Joy-Anna’s followers share their thoughts. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

The Duggars breed controversy

Almost anything the Duggar siblings do can be controversial. However, several significant missteps have spotlighted what’s happening within the family.

Josh Duggar and his misdeeds put the family under a microscope. Everything changed for them a decade ago when what happened when they were young was made public. And while that was bad enough, Josh is currently serving time in a federal prison on CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) charges.

The number of children they have, who they marry, and what happens within the family have all been highly scrutinized.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard gave the family pushback after walking away in 2017, which caused tension among them and several of Jill’s siblings. She wrote a book that called out some of the misdeeds Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar allowed while raising their 19 children.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have faced their fair share of scrutiny, especially regarding their hunting and how they raise their children. This couples’ getaway is just another thing that got followers riled up.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.