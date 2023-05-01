Joy-Anna Duggar shows off baby bump as due date nears

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are gearing up for the birth of their third child.

The couple announced their pregnancy last year while on a trip to Alaska. They had just taken the pregnancy test and shared the video they filmed with their followers. It was only weeks into the pregnancy, which was a bold move given Joy-Anna’s history.

She has been updating her followers with bump updates, and the latest share comes just a few weeks before her due date.

The Counting On star is due in roughly three weeks, and her form-fitting black dress revealed she is almost to the finish line.

This is Joy-Anna’s fourth pregnancy, as she and Austin lost a baby girl at 20 weeks in 2019. Annabell was born between Gideon and Evelyn Mae. The loss was addressed on Counting On, and the couple still keeps reminders of their first daughter around.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, the family of four will become a family of five in just weeks.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth get dressed up for church

Much of what Joy-Anna Duggar shares is about life as a mom and other relatable stuff. She often dresses down as she homeschools her children and prepares for the newest family member’s arrival.

However, her recent Instagram share was a departure from that. Joy-Anna shared a photo of herself and Austin Forsyth, presumably outside their church.

The couple was dressed up, with the Counting On star in a black dress that hugged her bump, a jacket over the dress, and white gym shoes. Austin was in a button-up dress shirt, khakis, and boots.

No caption was added, but a simple sun emoji did all the talking.

How many Duggar babies are due in May?

Joy-Anna Duggar was the first to announce her pregnancy and her May due date, but she isn’t the only one who will welcome a baby this month.

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, will welcome their second child later this month. Last May, the couple welcomed their son Truett, and now their daughter, Nora Kate, will arrive in just a few weeks. Katey and Joy-Anna are due just one day apart.

There is also speculation that Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are expecting their third child. The couple secretly welcomed their second daughter last year, with her name revealed during a Duggar Christmas video. A baby registry appeared to belong to the couple for a baby due this month. Nothing has been confirmed, and it likely won’t be until another Duggar get-together is filmed and someone slips up with the camera.

May not be the Duggar baby boom that was in November 2019, but it’s adding more names to the family tree.