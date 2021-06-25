Joy-Anna Duggar shows off a big first for Evelyn, Jill and Abbie react

Joy-Anna Duggar shared an adorable photo of Evelyn in pigtails. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar is experiencing a lot of firsts with her daughter Evelyn Mae. While the baby girl didn’t make her a mom, she is the only daughter she has as the Counting On star welcomed a baby boy first.

Sharing photos of her children growing is something Joy likes to do. From various pictures of how they spent their week to the silly things a toddler and baby do, there is no shortage of cuteness on her Instagram page.

Recently, Joy-Anna got to experience another first with Evelyn, and she couldn’t help but share her excitement with her fans and followers.

Evelyn wears her first pigtails

Over on Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared two photos of her blonde baby girl rocking a small set of pigtails. She was so excited about the milestone that she gushed about it in the caption.

She said, “Just had to document her first pigtails! At what age were your kids old enough for pig tales?”

Of course, the comment section was flooded with followers telling Joy-Anna what a precious baby girl she has. Jill Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett both dropped by to show Evelyn their love and comment. Jill left a bunch of heart eyes and Abbie wrote, “Too cute!!”

Carlin Bates, Joy’s best friend, also left a comment. She exclaimed, “Ohhh my heart! [love emjois] THE PIGTAILS [heart eyes emojis]”

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

What have Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth been up to?

It looks like the reality TV couple has been keeping busy this year. From nearly back-to-back weddings for Joy-Anna Duggar’s brothers to spending time in the Ozarks, the couple has kept their love for the outdoors front and center.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth were both a part of Justin Duggar’s wedding. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace were as well. It seems that these two couples are incredibly close. In recent weeks, there has been speculation that Joy-Anna has reconciled with Jill Duggar as well.

As far as where Austin and Joy stand with the Josh Duggar legal case, they haven’t been too vocal. They were the last couple to issue a statement, and since then, have gone on with their lives as if nothing was happening. There were rumblings the couple had more to say, but nothing except their statement has been made public.

For now, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth appear to be living a more normal life and enjoying the time they have with their two little ones.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.