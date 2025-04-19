Joy-Anna Duggar shares fun with Abbie Grace Burnett and Katelyn Nakatsu

Joy-Anna Duggar has grown incredibly close with her sisters-in-law Abbie Grace Burnett and Katelyn Nakatsu.

The three Duggar women spend a lot of time together. They have formed a special bond that appears to be exclusive.

When Abbie married John David Duggar, Joy and Austin Forsyth were their chaperones during most of their dates. They have plenty in common, and their friendship was highlighted on Counting On.

Katey married Jedidiah Duggar and became close with Joy and Abbie. Their relationship wasn’t featured on TV, and everything appeared to move quickly between them.

Abbie recently celebrated her birthday, and while she spent time with John David, Joy, and Austin, the women got together for a girls’ night out.

Joy captured some of the fun and shared it with her followers.

Joy-Anna Duggar enjoys a girls’ night out

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a glimpse into the celebration she, Katelyn Nakatsu, and Gabrielle Patton did for Abbie Grace Burnett’s birthday.

They planned a girls’ night out with a twist. The idea had been around for a while, and the women decided to go for it.

All four went to a thrift store and drew names. They had to choose an outfit for their person that was different from what they usually wear. Then, they had to wear the clothing to dinner.

Honestly, they didn’t do a terrible job, and it appeared they had fun.

The Duggar siblings are fractured

Interestingly enough, despite Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar being twins, their wives aren’t as close. Katelyn Nakatsu is in the group with Abbie Grace Burnett and Joy-Anna Duggar. At the same time, Hannah Wissmann seemingly spends time with her sisters and occasionally with her sisters-in-law.

Jinger Duggar and Jana Duggar live out of state, though Jana seems to make it home quite often.

Jill Duggar has strained relationships with some siblings, especially after the release of her book Counting The Cost. However, she is often included in bigger family events.

Jessa Duggar has been sporadic with her posts and is expecting her sixth child. She is still tight with the family, though. The Duggars get together every Monday night for a “family night.”

Lauren Swanson and Kendra Caldwell have stepped out of the spotlight and are rarely seen, even at family events. Their relationships with their sisters-in-law don’t seem as close as some of the others.

Joy, Abbie, and Katey have a tight bond, and one that is heavily featured throughout their social media posts. They enjoyed a night out to celebrate Abbie, and it appears they had fun and made memories in the process.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.