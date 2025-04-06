Jana Duggar is all smiles while visiting family in Arkansas

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann are making the most of their first year as a married couple.

The Counting On star was married in August after years of speculation that plagued her about whether or not she would ever find the one.

Stephen is the one, and the two rekindled a relationship in early 2024 that led them to the altar.

It’s been over six months since they tied the knot, and there has been speculation that Jana could be pregnant.

The couple recently spent time in Arkansas with family and friends.

Could she be sharing news with those closest to her in person?

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann spend time in Arkansas

While Michelle Duggar is away on the West Coast with Jinger Duggar, Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann have come to town.

The Counting On star captioned her carousel, “I always enjoy our trips down south to visit friends and family! It was a quick trip, but it’s always so much fun to see everyone and catch up!”

Jana reconnected with her sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, and sisters-in-law, Abbie Grace Burnett and Katelyn Nakatsu.

She shared a sweet photo of Stephen with Charlie and one of her holding one of Jedidiah and Katey’s twin girls.

We didn’t spot Stephen’s sister, Hannah Wissmann, in any of the photos.

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann enjoy traveling

Since getting married, Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann have traveled quite a bit.

They’ve been to Tennessee (for Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones’ wedding), Hawaii (for another wedding), and several local trips, including back and forth to Arkansas.

Jana has shared some home improvement projects she and Stephen have been working on. They purchased a fixer-upper to move into when they married and have made several improvements thus far.

Fans and followers are interested in Jana’s life because she has been the eldest daughter in the limelight for most of her time.

From caring for her younger siblings to building things for weddings, Jana was the one everyone counted on. While all her younger siblings married off, she waited for her guy.

There is plenty of interest in whether she and Stephen will welcome a baby in the coming months and how many children the couple wants to have. Both come from large families, which makes the situation even more fascinating.

Jana and Stephen have not shared any baby news (yet).

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.