Jana Duggar pregnant: Here’s why followers think so

Counting On star, Jana Duggar has followers questioning whether she is pregnant with her first child.

The eldest Duggar daughter married last August after years of speculation about whether she would find her husband.

However, Stephen Wissmann is the man meant for her, and the two have been working on the home they purchased in Nebraska.

Jana recently shared a March update, which included several bike rides and home improvement projects.

In one of the shots, it seemed as though Jana may have been giving her followers a hint.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Could the Counting On star be pregnant?

Did Jana Duggar give a nod to a baby bump?

In the video Jana Duggar shared to commemorate March, followers think they’ve spotted a clue that she may be pregnant with her first child.

The reality TV daughter wrote, “March – 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle with tile. Evening bike rides, many trips to Lowe’s, and sweet memories spent together.”

The video’s cover has followers talking. While highlighting her work in the garage, Jana poses and seemingly places her hand to hint there may be a baby bump.

While she has not confirmed she is expecting, it’s a possibility for her and Stephen Wissmann.

One follower asked, “Jana are you pregnant??. I saw that lil clip of you holding your stomach.”

The replies to the initial comment chastised the person for asking, suggesting it was “rude” and that Jana would announce if and when she was ready.

Jana Duggar has followers wondering if she is expecting. Pic credit: @janamduggar/Instagram

Jana Duggar sparked pregnancy speculation during Hawaiian vacation

In March, Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann took a trip to Hawaii for a wedding.

The couple joined several other family members on the trip, including Jana’s twin, John David Duggar, and his wife, Abbie Grace Burnett.

One photo seemingly hinted that Jana was wearing less form-fitting clothing due to a growing baby bump. However, the couple has yet to announce any exciting news.

While Jana may not be pregnant, two women in the family are expecting. Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar will welcome their third daughter this spring, while Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will welcome baby number six later this year.

Jana and Stephen have only been married for nearly six months, so there is plenty of time for the couple to settle in before they welcome a child.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.