Joy-Anna Duggar reveals she ‘spent years’ praying about pants

Joy-Anna Duggar wearing pants didn’t come about without thought.

The Counting On star revealed how changing her wardrobe came about, and it wasn’t because she is a rebel.

However, Joy-Anna has seemingly taken several pages from her big sister, Jinger Duggar’s, style book.

Duggar women wearing pants used to be a big deal. It started after Jinger married Jeremy Vuolo and wore pants and shorts while living in Laredo, Texas.

All the adult sisters have worn pants a time or two, but a few still rotate their long skirts and dresses.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Joy-Anna talked about the journey she took before committing to wearing pants.

Joy-Anna Duggar details her road to wearing pants

Putting on pants and leaving the house isn’t a big deal for many women. They grow up wearing jeans, leggings, and pants. However, the Duggar daughters grew up with a strict dress code that deemed pants “immodest.”

Joy-Anna Duggar has started wearing pants. During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Story, the Counting On star talked about her journey and the decision she and Austin Forsyth made about wearing pants.

She called it a “long and thoughtful” decision. Joy-Anna acknowledged that it might sound “crazy” to some, but she and Austin put a lot of “prayer” into their decision, and it took a “couple of” years.

The couple grew up similarly, which made them believe that wearing pants was immodest.

Interestingly, Joy-Anna mentioned that her decision was not out of “rebellion” and that she didn’t have any “bitterness” about how she was raised. It was also stressed that wearing skirts or dresses never stopped her from doing what she wanted to do.

Strict rules for Joy-Anna Duggar and her sisters

Growing up under the thumb of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar created a very sheltered environment for the Duggar siblings.

There were different rules for the boys and the girls, with the latter taking on more responsibility in the home and caring for their younger siblings.

Joy-Anna Duggar mentioned believing pants were immodest. The girls wore below-knee dresses and skirts. They could wear long or short-sleeved tops but nothing with a low neckline.

When out in public, when the family would spot an immodestly dressed woman in their vicinity, they would use the code word “Nike” so the boys knew to advert their eyes.

Moving through adult life has given Joy-Anna a broader outlook on life, but she likely won’t be as worldly as Jinger Duggar.

