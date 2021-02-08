Joy-Anna Duggar gushed about Evy Mae’s “Duggar genes.” Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar shared some big news over the weekend.

She took to Instagram to reveal that Evelyn Mae does indeed share in the Duggars’ love of pickles.

Sweet Evy Mae was shown holding a pickle and eating it through a series of pictures shared on the social media platform.

What is it about the Duggars and pickles?

Since their debut on reality TV over a decade ago, the Duggar family has been vocal about their love for pickles.

In fact, pickles are often their go-to snack for traveling and other endeavors. Typically they are inexpensive to keep on hand for a large family. In several episodes of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, the Duggar siblings have shared their love of pickles.

In the photos shared by Joy-Anna Duggar, she even tagged the main account used by the Duggar family. Her caption read, “BIG NEWS! [megaphone emoji] Evy tried her first pickle today annnddd she loved it! [celebration emoji] look at her face in the second pic! [laughing face emoji] She’s got them Duggar genes. @duggarfam”

Joy-Anna Duggar shows off Evy Mae a lot

Since her birth last August, Joy-Anna Duggar has been good about keeping followers updated on both Evy Mae and Gideon as they grow.

As time seems to pass faster and faster, the reality TV star continues to enjoy precious moments with both of her children. They have been exploring the outdoors and recently traveled to Tennessee to hang out with Carlin Bates, Joy’s BFF.

Through all of the recent endeavors and the holiday season, Evy Mae has been front and center on Joy-Anna’s social media and also on Austin Forsyth’s. The couple does a lot with their children and they include them in several activities, even when Austin jumps out of airplanes.

It hasn’t been an easy road for Joy-Anna and Austin as they experienced a heartbreaking loss in 2019. They were pregnant along with several of the other Duggar families, but their baby girl didn’t make it after delivering her following a 20-week ultrasound found she has no heartbeat.

Their tragedy played out on the show and Evelyn Mae was born just a little over a year following their loss of Annabell Elise. She is their rainbow baby, and that may be part of the reason they continue to show her off. In fact, some fans even got defensive when Jinger Duggar named her baby Evangeline Jo, shortening it to Evy Jo as a nickname.

Despite Evy Mae looking like her daddy, she definitely got the Duggar genes when it comes to her love of pickles.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.