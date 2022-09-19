Joy-Anna Duggar reunites with children following Alaskan adventure

Joy-Anna Duggar returned home from Alaska and reunited with her kids. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth took the trip of a lifetime when they spent a week in Alaska.

The couple hiked and camped throughout their journey through the beautiful state, sharing some photos.

After being away from her babies for several days, Joy-Anna Duggar reunited with Gideon and Evelyn Mae.

She was excited to be back with her children and shared the joy on social media.

Throughout their time in Alaska, Joy-Anna updated parts of their trips.

There’s nothing like home, and it seems the reality TV star agrees.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares photos with her babies

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she and Austin Forsyth made it home and were reunited with their two children, Gideon and Evelyn Mae.

She captioned the sweet photos, “H O M E – There is no place like it.💛✨”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

The precious images featured Joy-Anna snuggling her two babies.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth spend more time with family

Earlier this year, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth vowed to spend more time together as a family. They were less interested in social media and more interested in being present in the moment.

Both Joy-Anna and Austin attended several days of Josh Duggar’s trial last December, and following that, they took a brief hiatus.

Over the last several months, they have enjoyed doing outdoorsy things with their kids. They camped with a few of her brothers, which was caught on Jedidiah Duggar’s video of Truett’s first time camping.

They have taken several hikes, the most recent one just before leaving for their Alaskan adventure.

Joy-Anna captioned the photo of her and Austin with Gideon, “4 mile hike in the National Forest this evening with friends! I might be sore tomorrow, but the views today were worth it!🌳🍃 Gideon loved riding in the backpack for most of the way!”

The reality TV star has also been there for several Duggar family events. She was part of Abbie Grace Burnett’s baby shower and posed for a photo with the sisters-in-law, all wearing blue.

Joy and Austin are close with Abbie Grace and John-David Duggar. The couples often spend time together, some of which were featured on Counting On when they chaperoned John and Abbie while courting.

It’s been an adventurous year for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. They are living true to their resolutions made earlier this year, and Alaska was their latest stop.