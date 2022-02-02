Joy-Anna Duggar returns to social media, followers call Counting On star ‘so beautiful’

Joy-Anna Duggar is back on social media after a month-long break. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar is back on social media after taking a month-long break to spend time with family.

She shared a new photo with Austin Forsyth, professing her love for him.

The couple spent time in California with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo and a few other siblings and mom, Michelle Duggar.

Joy-Anna Duggar gets warm welcome back from followers

After being away from Instagram for a month, Joy-Anna Duggar returned to posting.

The Counting On star captioned her post, “2.2.22 I love you, @austin4site!❤️”

Followers were so excited to see Joy-Anna Duggar was back, and they welcomed her with plenty of compliments.

One fan wrote, “Y’all are so cute 😍”

Another said, “Joy you look so beautiful!”

And one more replied, “Welcome back”

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

What have Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth been up to?

During Joy-Anna Duggar’s break from social media, the couple shared a YouTube video updating followers on what they’ve been up to and shared some fun park time with their kids.

Austin attended Josh Duggar’s trial for several days at the end of 2021. He was spotted outside the courthouse on several occasions, and while Joy-Anna didn’t attend as much as her husband, she did hear some pretty tough testimony about what happened to her as a child.

It was speculated that Joy-Anna and Austin were at odds with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but after they were spotted in California with some of the Duggars, that was squashed. The couple was spotted in a video shared where the siblings took on Hollywood for the day. Austin and Joy-Anna also popped up in the Santa Monica Pier photos James Duggar shared.

Now that Joy-Anna Duggar is back on Instagram, followers are looking forward to learning more about what she and Austin Forsyth have been doing while on a social media break for a month. They are very hands-on with their two little ones, so they likely did some outdoorsy things. Joy was videoing their Hollywood visit, so another YouTube video is likely to come that shares what they did while in California with the family.

It’s good to see Joy-Anna Duggar back. Her followers were welcoming and complimented her throughout the post and used several emojis. It was only a month, but it seems her absence was missed by several of her 1.1 million followers.