Jovi Dufren speaks on the 90 Day Fiance cast and thinks viewers will change their minds about Bilal

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Jovi Dufren recently shared some insights and thoughts about the newest cast members of 90 Day Fiance.

Jovi took to his Instagram stories to ask his fans who their 90 Day Fiance favorites are so far, and one fan mentioned Bilal.

Jovi truly thinks that people will come around to Bilal’s character and his shenanigans

A fan weighed in and spoke about Bilal and his characteristics on the season thus far.

The fan said, “I hate how Bilal treats his lady. They honestly are all a mess.”

Jovi responded, “I think everyone will come around to Bilal.”

As many fans may know, Bilal is not a stranger to shenanigans.

Bilal initiated his first day with Shaeeda being in the United States with his nonsense.

Since the beginning of Bilal and Shaeeda’s time on the show, their relationship has been diminishing piece by piece.

Bilal has proven throughout the season that he can be a little childish from time to time and doesn’t take accountability for his actions towards Shaeeda.

The fan mentioned that they did not like how Bilal treats Shaeeda, which seems to be the consensus among many fans.

Bilal’s attitude towards Shaeeda, asking her to change her ways to fit into what he believes she should be, is off-putting.

Bilal also has been deceitful with Shaeeda and not intentional in his actions, and fans are starting to pick up on that.

Jovi is rooting for Emily and Kobe

When Jovi asked who his follower’s new favorites were on the season, one fan wrote in and said, Emily and Kobe.

The fan mentioned how they were rooting for Kobe and Emily.

The fan said, “I’m rooting for Kobe and Emily. Kobe waited 17 months for his son. I hope for only good.”

Jovi responded, “Can’t imagine how hard that was.”

Kobe and Emily have been faced with many challenges since Kobe landed in the United States.

Kobe believes that Emily should be more reserved, especially when it comes to her breastfeeding baby Koban.

The two are not comfortable with all of the newly found rules in their relationship and wonder if they will get through it together.

Although both relationships are very rocky, it seems as though they are still trying to stick it out. However, the question is, for how long they will last?

