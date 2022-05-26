Yara Zaya laughingly reminds 90 Day Fiance viewers that they use to hate her like they do Bilal

Yara Zaya speaks on Bilal Hazziez amid backlash from viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Yara Zaya has been keeping up with the current season of 90 Day Fiance and she knows that getting backlash from viewers is a part of the game.

Right now it’s Bilal Hazziez whose catching heat online over his treatment of his fiancee Shaeeda Sween.

During a recent Q&A Yara discussed the show with her social media followers and many of them mentioned disliking Bilal. However, while Yara confessed to being frustrated by his behavior she also reminded people that during her stint on the show with Jovi Dufren she wasn’t well-liked either.

The young couple started off very rocky and they both got a lot of criticism from viewers. Yara had just arrived from her home country of Ukraine and got called out many times for being rude to Jovi’s mom. Meanwhile, Jovi’s drinking and partying ways sent off red flags for many people.

Nonetheless, the couple tied the knot on the show and later had their baby Mylah and these days they seem to be doing well. Furthermore, Yara and Jovi have become fan favorites with a large social media following.

So while people might hate Bilal right now, Yara knows all too well that could change before the season ends.

Yara Zaya reminds 90 Day Fiance viewers that they use to hate her like they do Bilal

The 90 Day Fiance star dished about the current season with her Instagram followers and she got some feedback about Bilal’s behavior.

One person commented that Shaeeda should have left Bilal and returned home after the prank with his childhood home.

Yara, whose also been following the newest batch of TLC stars admitted in her response that Bilal’s behavior towards Shaeeda makes her “so mad sometimes.”

“It seems to me that he is constantly trying to push her down, but maybe I’m wrong. What do you think?” said Yara, who told her followers to not right off Bilal just yet.

“Maybe he will show himself from the better side one day,” she reasoned.

“P.S. y’all hate me from the beginning too, and now y’all love me,” noted Yara who added a heart and laughing emoji after her comment.

Yara Zaya likes Jibri and Miona Bell

The former 90 Day Fiance star got a lot of feedback regarding the latest couples and the comments were interesting.

Miona and Jibri Bell are one of the most talked-about couples on the show so it’s no surprise that they were mentioned.

However, despite the backlash–including claims that they are instant clout chasers –the young couple has a few people in their corner, Yara being one of them.

One Instagram commenter named Miona and Jibri as their faves and Yara had nothing but good things to say either.

“I love them together, beautiful couple,” she wrote.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.