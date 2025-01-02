Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell pop up for Jinger’s birthday

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have fallen back into a more regular life.

The couple chose to fade into the background after Counting On was canceled.

It’s been a while since Joe and Kendra were spotted out in the wild, though they have been caught on camera at various Duggar events, such as weddings and Christmas gatherings.

While they choose to remain private, they aren’t as worried about being part of a vlog or Instagram share—as long as their kids aren’t.

Since Counting On was canceled, the couple has welcomed another child. They have four children: two girls and two boys.

And this time, Kendra didn’t appear to be expecting again when they were spotted in Jinger Duggar’s birthday vlog.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell show up for Top Golf with Jinger

Jinger Duggar celebrated her 31st birthday in Arkansas with her family.

She and Jeremy Vuolo stayed with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, enjoying the time together for the few days they were “home.”

Several siblings, including Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, Jill Duggar, and Derick Dillard, showed up at Top Golf to celebrate Jinger.

Joe Duggar looks different with facial hair. Pic credit: @JingerandJeremy/YouTube

Kendra wasn’t a huge fan of being up close, but she was spotted hanging out with Katelyn Nakatsu while Jill and Derick stood nearby.

Kendra Caldwell hung out with Joe’s siblings. Pic credit: @JingerandJeremy/Instagram

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell remain out of the spotlight

Counting On has been canceled for years, but the Duggar family remains in the spotlight.

Things took a dark turn after Josh Duggar’s arrest and subsequent conviction, with many of the siblings taking a step back after the trial and sentencing.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell took a step back from public life, giving them a chance to breathe as they raised their family. One of the last episodes of Counting On was Kendra’s birth story for Brooklyn Praise, the couple’s third child.

They have backed away from social media but haven’t been too strict about being on camera for themselves. Joe and Kendra appeared in family vlogs for events like the Ugly Sweater parties, weddings, and now Jinger’s birthday.

Kendra’s fourth pregnancy was kept private, and the couple didn’t announce the birth of their son, Justus. They were spotted holding him at a gender reveal, which confirmed the speculation Joe and Kendra had welcomed a fourth child.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.