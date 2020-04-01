Jorge Nava ready to tell his side as 90 Day Fiance star inches closer to prison release date

Jorge Nava, star of the fourth season of 90 Day Fiance, is set to be released from prison this May after serving a 2.5-year prison sentence.

He was arrested in Arizona in early 2018 for transporting nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car. Jorge began serving his sentence in September of that year.

A troubled marriage

Jorge was chosen as a cast member on 90 Day Fiance because he was going through the K-1 Visa process with his then-girlfriend Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

The couple was among the most controversial ever featured in the show. Jorge asserted that Anfisa was only in the relationship for his money. Anfisa responded that Jorge is only in the relationship for her beauty.

It went down as one of the most shocking scenes in the franchise’s history.

The two eventually got married, but the marriage couldn’t overcome the challenge that Jorge’s prison sentence brought. Jorge and Anfisa tried to maintain the relationship when Jorge was behind bars, but they eventually decided to go their separate ways.

Anfisa has recently been dating a new man, Leo Assaf.

Yesterday, Jorge told TMZ that he would seek a divorce from Anfisa as soon as he was released from prison.

Jorge will tell his story today

While in prison, Jorge shocked fans with his dramatic weight loss. He dropped a whopping 128 pounds and now weighs a healthy 190, down from his highest weight of 318.

The weight loss was revealed last week when Jorge’s team posted a photo of him to Instagram.

It was the first post made to the account, and fans were happy to see that Jorge used his time behind bars for self-improvement.

The team behind the Instagram account also teased a live event for later today.

“We just got off the phone with Jorge,” the post said, “This upcoming Wednesday, April 1, we will be going live so he can say a few words…stay tuned.”

The post didn’t reveal the time for the event, so fans will just have to stand by. Hopefully, it’s not Jorge’s idea of an April Fool’s joke.

If Jorge, for whatever reason, doesn’t make it to today’s Instagram tell-all, he’ll still be able to tell his story upon his release.

Although he is due to get out in May, there’s no word yet on whether the coronavirus outbreak might change that. Fans will have to stay tuned.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.