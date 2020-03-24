Jorge Nava shared a new prison picture and Anfisa might be sorry she didn’t wait

Just a few days ago, wildly popular 90 Day Fiance cast member Anfisa Nava came under fire for posting a photo to Instagram with a man who isn’t her husband.

The photo showed her with a new man, Leo Assaf, and the couple looked very cozy. They’ve been exchanging flirty Instagram comments and are pretty much officially together — despite Anfisa still being legally married to her husband, Jorge Nava, who is currently incarcerated.

The crazy relationship

Anfisa and her husband Jorge were featured in the fourth season of the series, which aired in 2016. Anfisa, then 20, and Jorge, then 27, had a tumultuous relationship full of drama. The couple met when Jorge pursued Anfisa online.

Anfisa was open about her motive for being with Jorge — she wanted him to buy her all sorts of expensive things — but was disappointed that Jorge wasn’t as rich as she thought.

In early 2018, Jorge was arrested for possessing 293 pounds of marijuana. He was sentenced to two and half years in prison, and he remains incarcerated to this day.

His earliest possible release date would be in August of this year, but if he serves his full sentence, he’ll stay in prison until November.

Jorge’s major transformation in jail

Fans have known for a while that Jorge slimmed down in prison, but a new photo Jorge posted on Instagram shows just how dramatic the change was.

Jorge looks significantly thinner than he did before his time in jail. He added a timely caption wishing all his fans well. “Hey everyone, so glad to be on Instagram now to be able to connect with you guys!” he began.

“Praying for everyone that’s being affected by the Coronavirus. I know it’s a tough time for everyone right now. And we’re all going through it. We just have to stay strong and positive and together we will get through it. Stay healthy, stay safe out there. Can’t wait to be with you guys again soon!” he continued.

Fans noted that he looked much healthier and congratulated him on his weight loss. “You are looking so handsome. Great to see you again. Be good,” commented one follower.

One commenter wanted to make sure Jorge knew what was going on with his wife. “U know ur chick has a new man,” she said.

Jorge refrained from commenting on Anfisa’s recent Instagram post and her new boyfriend, but fans appreciated the update anyway.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c.