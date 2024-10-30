Jordan Lloyd reveals how nervous she was during Big Brother 11’s final HOH Competition

The Big Brother 11 season was filmed during the summer of 2009 and led to the showmance between Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder.

Jordan became the BB11 winner and also became a fan-favorite to many viewers. It’s why she was chosen to co-host Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Following their time in the Big Brother house, Jordan and Jeff continued their relationship in the real world.

Jeff and Jordan competed on The Amazing Race, married, and had two kids. Now, they do a podcast where they share tidbits about their lives.

During a recent episode of their podcast, Jordan spoke about her nervousness from the final Head of Household Competition on BB11.

It was an interesting look behind the scenes, including her interactions with one of the show’s producers.

Jordan reveals how nervous she was at the end of Big Brother 11

Natalie Martinez, Kevin Campbell, and Jordan Lloyd made it to the final three on BB11. Natalie was the final four HOH, and Kevin voted to evict Michelle Noonan.

Kevin won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition, forcing Jordan and Natalie to battle in Part 2, called Heads Will Roll.

“I haven’t watched Big Brother in a couple years, but I know yall love the old BB behind the scene stories,” Jordan captioned a new Instagram post about BB11.

“My heart felt like it was gonna pop out of its chest because one, I’m battling one other person to make it to the final two, and then I could hear when they were coming on, I could hear the audience,” Jordan stated during the video.

“And normally you can’t, and I could hear the audience, and I was like, Oh my gosh,” Jordan added.

Jordan then spoke about her interaction with one of the producers as he explained the rules. She admitted to only partially paying attention due to how nervous she was.

Below is the full video clip.

Below is the full (new) podcast episode for Jeff and Jordan’s show. They talk more about life and Jordan’s recent surgery.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Jordan Lloyd as a player (BB11).

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025.