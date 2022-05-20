JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers go to Greece for their honeymoon and share photos

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers honeymoon in Greece. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and her season winner, Jordan Rodgers, got married earlier this month after being together for over six years.

They got married at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, after having to postpone their nuptials due to the worldwide pandemic and COVID-19.

Now the couple is celebrating their honeymoon in Greece and having fun under the sun while there.

Because of the time change, the twosome had a hard time adjusting and did suffer from some jet lag.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers share photos from their honeymoon in Greece

Both JoJo and Jordan took to their Instagram stories to show photos of their time in Greece with one another. They snapped photos relaxing, hanging out together, eating and drinking, and taking in the sites.

Jordan posted two photos on his IG story as they sat at a table out to eat. In the first one, they dipped bread into some sauces as they enjoyed the Greek food and atmosphere.

Pic credit: @jrodgers11/Instagram

In a second picture, Jordan showed their room and where they stayed while on their honeymoon. He captioned the photo, “The romance is alive and well here in Greece (laughing/crying face emoji).”

Pic credit: @jrodgers/Instagram

JoJo also took to her Instagram story as she sat by the water for some relaxation and sunshine. She captioned her picture and said, “4 days of relaxation and peace … so beautiful here. Off to Santorini tomorrow!”

Pic credit: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram

JoJo and Jordan’s wedding and honeymoon have been a long time coming

Back in April, JoJo spoke with Us Weekly about her and Jordan and their upcoming wedding and how they were finally going to be able to tie the knot after having to postpone.

She stated, “It’s been such a long time coming that, like, getting through the ceremony and walking into the reception to party and have fun with our friends, we’re so excited.”

She went on to state, “We can let our hair down and just be like, ‘We did it! You guys, like, we made it here. We’re doing it.’”

Jordan and JoJo are already thinking about their next step after tying the knot. Jordan also told the same outlet about a month ago that the duo is now talking openly about expanding their family.

He declared that while it may not be tomorrow, they have realized that they want to start having kids sooner rather than later.

Bachelor Nation fans can’t wait for that announcement and to have another Bachelor Nation baby on the way, but for now, we all hope the couple has the best honeymoon in Greece.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.