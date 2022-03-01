Johnny Lam and Jose San Miguel Jr. party together in Houston

Johnny And Jose enjoy drinks during a night out. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 stars Johnny Lam and Jose San Miguel Jr. recently got together in Houston for the lively Houston Rodeo Cookoff.

After becoming good friends on Married at First Sight, it’s clear Johnny and Jose are keeping their friendship alive as they shared various glimpses into their fun-filled night together.

Johnny Lam and Jose San Miguel Jr. enjoy good drinks and barbecue

Both Jose and Johnny took to their Instagram accounts to give their followers glimpses into their night out.

Johnny shared a photo of him and Jose smiling with a woman at the event. Fittingly, Jose wore a large cowboy hat and Johnny appeared to wear a bolo tie for the Houston Rodeo Cookoff.

Johnny captioned the post, “The bbq was moist and the drinks were flowing at Houston Rodeo Cookoff 2022.”

Johnny and Jose also shared a video of themselves at the party after a ‘couple drinks in.’

Pic credit: @lamj/Instagram

Meanwhile, Jose shared a series of photos on his Instagram page and even appeared to be quite affectionate with a woman at the event.

In Jose’s post, he shared a photo of him and Johnny smiling with a woman, along with sharing a series of photos and videos from the night. Interestingly, the last photo in Jose’s post features him wrapping his arms around a woman.

Jose captioned the post, “ROUND 1 of the HSLR Cookoff in the books” along with a series of Married at First Sight-related hashtags.

Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo both remain friends with Johnny Lam

While none of the couples from Married at First Sight Season 13 remained married, several members from the cast have remained friends.

Johnny and Jose often turned to one another for husband advice on the show and it’s clear from their recent outing that the now divorced men have maintained their bond and still keep in touch.

Jose and Rachel said yes on Decision Day but ultimately chose to get a divorce after trying to restore their marriage. Despite Jose and Rachel going their separate ways, Rachel has also remained friends with Johnny Lam.

Johnny often hangs out with Rachel and their co-star Myrla Feria, with Rachel even suggesting her friendships with MAFS co-stars Johnny, Myrla, and Brett were one of the best things to come out of 2021.

It appears many of the Married at First Sight Season 13 cast has been able to move on from their marriages while holding onto their various friendships among the cast.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.