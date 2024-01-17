Johnny Bananas says Traitors Big Brother’s Dan Gheesling, RHOA’s Phaedra Parks ‘made a mistake’ murdering him

The Challenge star Johnny Bananas didn’t last long on The Traitors 2.

After getting murdered by Dan Gheesling from Big Brother and Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Bananas had a lot to say.

Three episodes of The Traitors Season 2 have debuted on Peacock, leading to four early eliminations from the show.

The early episodes were packed with drama, including an extended fight between Trishelle Cannatella (The Challenge) and Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race).

Since the show was filmed a while ago, people can comment on when they get murdered or banished from the castle.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Peacock also teased two reality TV legends joining the show in upcoming episodes.

Johnny Bananas speaks out about getting murdered on The Traitors 2

“It stings and not to toot my own horn but the house is gonna be a lot less fun now that I’m not around. They definitely made a mistake. This game is like a jar of jalapeños: What you do today is gonna burn your a** tomorrow,” Bananas stated after getting voted out.

“I was hoping that their desire to earn money and to win would at least in the short term overshadow their desire to want to get ride of me ’cause they’re like, ‘All right, well, obviously … he might be a threat to our game, but he’s going to help us win,'” Bananas told NBC Insider in a new interview.

Bananas wasn’t done commiserating his early exit. He also took another shot at Dan and Phaedra for their decision-making.

“They wanted to get rid of anyone who brought any sort of entertainment or fun to the show,” Bananas shaded the two Traitors.

The decision to eliminate Bananas came before Parvati Shallow (Survivor) was named the third Traitor. She didn’t have a hand in the elimination of Bananas.

Bananas also left a note on social media with his true feelings.

“If your strength intimidates them, that’s a weakness of theirs… 🍌 #YourFaveDidntWantTheSmoke #JusticeForBananas #TheTraitorsUs @peacock,” Bananas wrote on Instagram.

More from The Traitors Season 2

For any reality TV fans just hearing about the new reality competition show, here is a breakdown of how The Traitors works.

Here is the cast list for Traitors 2, breaking down who is competing for the cash prize. It was also announced that Kate Chastain from Below Deck is joining the show.

And here is the episode schedule from Peacock. Not every episode from the second season is available for streaming yet.

The Traitors 2 is streaming on Peacock.