John Stamos hints he has a dance project coming soon with Julianne Hough

John Stamos has fans excited after posting a video that showed him dancing with Julianne Hough.

He also said he is working on something special with the dancer.

However, the one thing that most people would guess is not what this video is all about.

Stamos said this has nothing to do with Dancing with the Stars.

John Stamos and Julianne Hough working on dance project

If John Stamos and Julianne Hough are working on a secret dance project together, and it has nothing to do with Dancing with the Stars, what could it be about?

Julianne appeared on the Dancing with the Stars finale last season when her brother Derek Hough contracted COVID-19.

While he had quarantined at home, Julianne helped judge the last dances of the season.

However, if the video has nothing to do with Dancing with the Stars, it could be the big Oscar special that Julianne and Derek have coming up later this month.

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough will have the siblings choreograph dances to some of cinema’s best musical numbers.

There is a chance John Stamos could be taking part in that.

In the video, Julianne had his phone and was shooting a selfie video when Stamos came up behind her and said his dream finally came true.

He said he finally got to dance with Julianne Hough, but she said, at the same time, Ann-Margret, which led Stamos to do an Elvis impersonation.

Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley starred in Viva Las Vegas together, which is one movie the Hough siblings will dance to on their special.

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

Derek and Julianne Hough will put on a huge television special on ABC called Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough. This will air on March 20, the week before the Oscars.

They will perform dances “reimagined through a modern lens,” and they will draw inspiration from movies like Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever, and La La Land.

There will also be special guests, including dancers, singers, actors, and film legends in the special, so it is easy to see John Stamos making an appearance on the show with Julianne.

Stamos confirmed the appearance on an Instagram post, with him dressed up like Elvis.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dance reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.