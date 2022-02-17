Derek and Julianne Hough reveal they are headlining a pre-Oscars special

Derek and Julianne Hough at the Emmys. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Derek Hough is one of the most successful professional dancers in Dancing with the Stars history.

His sister Julianne Hough is just as successful, as she has taken her talents from DWTS to Hollywood and beyond.

Now, both siblings are planning to co-headline a pre-Oscars special the week before the actual Academy Awards.

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough headlining Oscars special

Derek and Julianne Hough are headlining a pre-Oscars special called Step Into … The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.

This is a one-hour special that will air on Sunday night, March 20, at 10/9c on ABC. This is one week before the actual Oscars, which airs on Sunday, March 27, at 8/7c, also on ABC.

This will give Derek and Julianne a chance to honor the music and dancing from some of the greatest movies in cinema history.

Some of the performances will be inspired by classics like Singin’ in the Rain, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever, Chicago, Beauty and the Beast, Moulin Rogue, and a more recent addition in La La Land.

“There is no one better than Derek and Julianne to revisit iconic movie moments through music and dance,” said Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in the release.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Their talent is insurmountable and will entertain audiences at home through their captivating visual performances. And the celebrity guests and surprises they have in store are sure to make it an unforgettable night.”

Check out the promo for the Oscars special here:

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough – Sunday, March 20 at 10/9c on ABC

Watch this video on YouTube

Derek Hough re-starting his Las Vegas residency

While Dancing with the Stars won’t be back until this fall, as the show has cut down to one season a year, Derek has a full schedule coming up.

Hough is starting his Las Vegas residency up again in 2022.

According to his press release, the new residency will last from May through September, which should keep him busy dancing up until the new season of Dancing with the Stars premieres.

With that in mind, there has been no announcement yet on whether or not Derek will be back as a judge for the 31st season of the reality series.

Carrie Ann Inaba has said that having four judges makes it harder for each judge to have time to give their advice and thoughts to the dancers.

At the same time, the U.K. series, Strictly Come Dancing, chose to stick with three judges and fired Bruno Tonioli this month, so there is no word on what Dancing with the Stars will do next season.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC later in 2022.