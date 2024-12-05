John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have fans gushing over ‘adorable’ kids

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s children are popular among fans.

Gracie and Charlie draw attention when their parents share them, which is overwhelmingly positive every time.

Abbie isn’t heavily criticized for her parenting, as some other Duggar moms often are.

The Counting On star often does paid partnership videos and shares things she likes with her followers. She even joined the MLM Monat to help bring income into the household.

This time, Abbie featured herself in a clothing haul, along with Gracie and Charlie.

She captioned the share, “We are loving our new clothing haul from @livyandkateclothing, including Christmas pajamas for the kids! Use my code * ABBIE10 * for 10% off your order through December 20th! #livyandkate”

Gracie and Charlie are highlighted as ‘adorable’

Who doesn’t love little ones in Christmas jammies in front of a Christmas tree?

Abbie Grace Burnett’s marketing skills are on point, which is likely why she continues advertising for sellers.

The comment section lit up with followers gushing over how “adorable” the kids are.

One wrote, “Love the video! Adorable children and you look beautiful.”

Another posted, “Omg..I didn’t know you guys had kids..they are adorable.”

One more agreed, saying, “Your kids are adorable 😍.”

Followers gush over the new video. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Abbie Grace Burnett attended Jana Duggar’s bachelorette party

Abbie Grace Burnett and Jana Duggar are incredibly close. That comes with the territory when you marry a twin.

The women have formed quite a sisterly bond. Jana spent plenty of time with Gracie and Charlie before she married Stephen Wissmann and moved to Nebraska.

Jana asked Abbie to be part of her wedding party, including going to California with the Duggar sisters and Michelle Duggar for her bachelorette party.

There’s been speculation that Jana’s close relationship trumps the one she has with Jill Duggar, which is why the latter was not part of the wedding. She was the only older sister who didn’t stand next to Jana at the altar.

With the holidays approaching, the sisters-in-law will likely spend time together. Most of the family meets at the Big House to exchange gifts and celebrate the Christmas holiday together.

Last year, Jill and Derick Dillard showed up. This is also when the Duggar siblings who walked away from the spotlight are often seen in photos or videos shared by the active siblings on social media.

We’d bet that when Christmas photos of Charlie and Gracie are shared, John David Duggar and Abbie’s followers will gush over them again.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.