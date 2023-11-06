Joe Gorga takes on Vanderpump Rules Brock Davies and boxer Robby Gonzales in push-up challenge

Joe Gorga was all about showing off his moves at BravoCon, even entering a push-up challenge with Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies and boxer Robby Gonzales.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star never backs down from a challenge or an opportunity to take his shirt off.

Hot on the heels of Joe’s Magic Men of New Jersey performance with Frank Catania and Joe Benigno, Joe got another workout in.

It all began at the NBC booth promoting the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024.

Robby was on hand as one of the Team USA members and got the challenge going.

Yes, for once, Joe was not the instigator. It was the professional boxer (Robby).

With his pal Frank looking on, Joe did a quick strip tease, taking off his shirt before the challenge began. Brock took off his suit jacket but kept his t-shirt on for the challenge. Robby kept on his official Team USA sweater for the event.

The guys were all smiles, joking around. Robby and Brock even clapped their hands while doing the exercise to make things interesting.

Never one to be outshined, Joe suddenly started doing one-legged push-ups. Frank’s counting the push-ups in the background when Robby checks in to see how Brock and Joe are doing.

Brock screams that he’s going to the Olympics before more screaming and macho guy moments happen. In the end, Joe comes out the winner thanks to Robby stopping and then Brock following his lead.

This wasn’t the only push-up challenge at BravoCon either. Brock watched Tom Sandoval take on James Kennedy in a push-up challenge during the Vanderpump Rules panel.

More The Real Housewives of New Jersey BravoCon news

It was a busy weekend in Las Vegas that gave RHONJ fans a glimpse at Season 14. A sneak peek for the highly anticipated new season was released, and it did not disappoint, with John Fuda taking on Teresa Giudice.

Speaking of Teresa, she made it clear that she’s done with her brother and sister-in-law for good.

Teresa will have plenty of people on her side moving forward on the show, including her daughter, Gia Giudice. Andy Cohen teased that Season 14 features more Gia than ever.

Meanwhile, Teresa’s pal Jennifer Aydin was put on blast over fat shaming an audience member during one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey panels.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joe went into the weekend dealing with the aftermath of learning his comedy show at Brad Garrett’s club was a scam.

Melissa weighed in on how Joe felt after discovering an imposter had duped him over the weekend, too.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.