Joe Giudice reacts to Luis Ruelas’ comment about his daughters wearing thongs and short skirts: ‘he comes off pretty weird’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been urging Joe Giudice to speak on Luis Ruelas’ recent comment about his daughters, and now Juicy Joe has finally responded.

Joe admitted that Luis “comes off pretty weird” after he confessed to encouraging the girls to wear thongs and show off their legs.

The dad of four has been bombarded with comments on social media after Luis’ appearance on Teresa Giudice’s podcast.

The new podcast episode featuring the lovebirds was an attempt to distract from the backlash Luis was already facing online.

It was released after the RHONJ finale, which showed Luis wishing harm on Margaret Josephs’ son.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately for Teresa and Luis, the video did more harm than good.

Joe Giudice admits Luis Ruelas ‘comes off pretty weird’

Joe Giudice has spoken and even had to admit that Luis was out of line for what he said about his stepdaughters.

Teresa’s ex-husband responded to an Instagram commenter @ciscokid77, who wrote, “Joe you need to comment on that creeps remark about not his, but your daughters.”

Joe responded by saying that Luis “comes off pretty weird,” but he also defended Teresa’s beau, adding that the comment “didn’t come across well he’s actually not a bad person I met him a few times.”

Pic outfit: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Meanwhile, Teresa and Luis have been doing damage control, and Luis’s comment has already been removed from the original video.

Furthermore, Instagram user Krissy Balls also posted the snippet, and her video has also been conveniently removed.

Despite those attempts to erase what Luis said, it’s a little too late because several others recorded the clip before it was deleted.

In case you missed it, here’s another snippet of the creepy comment.

RHONJ fans urge Joe Giudice to get his daughters away from Luis

Meanwhile, Joe Giudice’s Instagram page is being bombarded by people airing concerns about Milania, Gia, Audriana, and Gabriella being around Luis.

“Louis telling your daughters to wear thongs, shorten their skirts, show their legs! That’s weird, you better keep an eye out, Audriana is just 14! Melania is 17. What kind of guy is he?” wrote one of Joe’s Instagram followers.

“Watch out for your girls please… that is not how a stepfather should ever be speaking about his stepdaughters,” added someone else.

One commenter asked, “How do you not have concern for Teresa and your daughters? Teresa is in a scary situation.”

Another reasoned, “You need to get your girls away from Louie. He is very inappropriate with them.”

Pic outfit: @joe.giudice/Instagram

What do you think about Luis Ruelas’s comment about his stepdaughters? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.