Joan Vassos has already hooked up three couples as she plays The Golden Bachelorette matchmaker

At this rate, we’ll never get a Golden Bachelor in Paradise spinoff.

That’s because Joan Vassos has been busy pairing up couples from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette.

Pretty soon, there won’t be any single seniors left!

It sounds like they are taking a page out of Gerry Turner’s playbook.

Although his marriage didn’t work out, he and Theresa Nist didn’t waste any time getting married, citing that, at their ages, there was no telling how much time was left.

Now, as we are just weeks from The Golden Bachelorette season finale, several of the senior men are already coupled up.

Joan introduced some of them to their new partners, while others found love on their own.

Joan Vassos admits to setting up Golden crossover couples

Joan Vassos seems to enjoy playing matchmaker, introducing friends she made on The Golden Bachelor with the men she dated on The Golden Bachelorette.

She previously admitted that she had already introduced two couples, one of whom was not a love match and the other looking promising.

It looks like she hasn’t stopped trying to make matches for her friends. She told Us Weekly that she has introduced three golden couples.

One thing Joan isn’t doing, though, is naming names.

“I’ve already set three of them up — we have love connections that are brewing right now. And I have two more that I’m looking at and working on,” Joan explained.

She continued, “We have to see how that is going to unfold. There are already five guys from this season [now] involved with somebody. They came off of this and they were popular guys, and I’m not surprised that some of them have girlfriends already!”

Two Golden Bachelorette men found love without Joan’s help

Not all of Joan’s men need her help in the love department.

After we saw Mark Anderson get sent home on The Golden Bachelorette, he proved Joan wrong about whether he was ready.

Right before Halloween, we saw Mark dressed up as Prince Charming to One Tree Hill star Barbara Alyn Woods’ Cinderella. They’ve been seen together since the Halloween party, too, proving he likely won’t be our Golden Bachelor lead.

Likewise for Jonathan Rone, who announced at the Men Tell All that he’d found love after the show.

This leaves a lot of questions about who might lead the other senior spinoff, which has a current casting call for women who also want to find love.

The Golden Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.