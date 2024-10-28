Did Mark Anderson already find love after The Golden Bachelorette elimination?

We may have to give up hoping to see Mark Anderson as The Golden Bachelor star.

Rumors that Mark is dating a One Tree Hill star have spread like wildfire after a photo of the pair appeared on social media.

A photo together would normally get tongues wagging, but it may not mean much.

But this particular photo is very telling. One doesn’t just coordinate a couple’s costume with any random person. Could this be love for The Golden Bachelorette heartthrob?

In it, Mark is dressed up for Halloween as Prince Charming. Standing with him is Barbara Alyn Woods, dressed as Cinderella, and her daughter, Natalie Alyn Lind, dressed as Groku, or Baby Yoda.

The caption is also telling. Barbara wrote, “When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby…”

The Golden Bachelorette fans were not happy when Mark Anderson was sent home

Kelsey Anderson’s dad made it pretty far on Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette — but not as far as we’d hoped.

When she did send him home, Joan told Mark it was because he just wasn’t ready to date yet after the death of his wife in 2018. But with six years behind him, it was twice as long as Joan had been without her late husband, John.

That and the fact that Joan brings up John in every single episode and nearly every single situation had The Golden Bachelorette fans upset as many think she’s the one who is not ready to find love quite yet.

After Mark was sent home, many viewers expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, calling Joan out for her reasoning and questioning whether there was a better reason for letting Mark go.

Who is going to be The Golden Bachelor star?

Many viewers thought Mark might be the next The Golden Bachelor star, but no one has been announced. So far.

We’re expecting that announcement to come at the upcoming Men Tell All, as she’s down to just three men now, and none of them are likely to be our next lead.

There are a couple of other contenders, though, as viewers want to see more of Charles Ling and Jonathan Rone.

If Mark has found love with Barbara, he’d be out of the running, but it would help prove that he really was ready to find love again.

Whether we see him grace our screens as the next Bachelor Nation star or keep up with his One Tree Hill romance on social media, we hope Mark finds happiness after The Golden Bachelorette.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.