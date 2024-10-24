The Golden Bachelorette viewers are more convinced than ever that Joan Vassos is not ready for this

Could Joan Vassos walk away from The Golden Bachelorette alone?

She has openly discussed this possibility, but as the season continues, it seems like it could be the best choice.

After all, Joan lost her husband, John, just three short years ago.

While we didn’t see signs that she wasn’t ready to move on last year when she appeared on The Golden Bachelor, one cannot miss these signs now.

After all, she openly speaks about losing and missing John in every episode.

She even had Guy affirming that he would never try to replace her late husband.

In the most recent episodes, Joan has mentioned him so often and with so many of her men that many viewers are convinced she isn’t ready for an engagement and possibly not even a serious relationship.

Is Joan Vassos ready to move on from John?

Viewers criticized Joan when she sent Mark Anderson home, telling him he may not be ready for love after losing his wife in 2018.

That criticism only becomes louder as the weeks pass because Joan continues to talk about John in every episode.

Perhaps she thought she was ready to find love again, but as she continues dating multiple men, she realizes she’s not.

One viewer took to X and said as much, reminding us that Joan is on contract, so she can’t just walk away mid-filming. They wrote, “Joan is going through the motions and fulfilling her ABC contract obligations, but she’s not ready to move on from John yet.”

Joan is going through the motions and fulfilling her ABC contract obligations, but she’s not ready to move on from John yet.#TheGoldenBachelorette #GoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/MqIuEdu1Qw — Reality TV Universe 🌎 (@RealityTVU) October 24, 2024

Another wondered if Joan is truly ready to move on, writing, “Joan is definitely allowed to miss her husband, but she’s talking about John way too much. It takes over the conversations, and I wonder if she’s actually ready to move on with someone else.”

Another questioned why Joan agreed to be the lead on The Golden Bachelorette if she’s still not ready to move on.

Yet another brought Mark up, writing, “I’m sorry, Joan constantly talking about her husband who passed after sending Mark home for not being as far in the healing process as she was? Half her date so far as been talking about her husband.”

Joan Vassos talks nonstop about John. Pic credit: @sassygirlcanada/@Debaryck28/@mainelylauren/X

Joan Vassos is struggling with who to pick as Fantasy Suites near

Right before the Hometown Dates, Joan admitted she wasn’t in love with any of her men yet. It seems she has no clear favorite and is trying to be strategic in her choices as she heads toward the final rose.

One factor that helps her decide who gets a rose and who doesn’t is whether she thinks a man will choose her in the end.

After the last episode, she was left questioning Jordan and Pascal, ultimately giving Pascal a rose and sending Jordan home.

But it seems that everything Joan is doing at this point is to help her win rather than find love, which further proves she may really not be ready for an engagement or even a serious relationship at this point.

That’s disappointing for viewers, who were hoping to see something more real than Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s failed quickie marriage from The Golden Bachelor’s first season.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.