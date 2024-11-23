Jinger Duggar took pain medication after welcoming Felicity, ‘I will never let them do that again’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo released another episode of their podcast.

This time, the couple talked about their marriage, Felicity Vuolo’s ride home from the hospital after she was born, and more about their lives.

Interestingly enough, the Counting On couple revealed that bringing Felicity home was complex. They even had to film them coming home after the couple had already arrived due to how Jinger felt after the over two-hour drive home.

Behind-the-scenes talk isn’t something Jinger and Jeremy do often. They moved to a more curated life following the cancellation of Counting On and shared only what they wanted with their followers.

Privacy is important to them, especially where their daughters are concerned. Jinger is expecting their third child, and followers are waiting for a gender reveal video.

However, watching Jinger talk about her experience leaving the hospital after welcoming Felicity was interesting, especially given how she explained things.

Jinger Duggar talks about being given ‘hard drugs’

Jinger Duggar revealed that she avoids taking medication except for ibuprofen when needed.

However, because Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed Felicity in San Antonio, Texas, they had a long drive home to Laredo. The doctor advised Jinger to take something to be more comfortable; she thought it would be similar to ibuprofen.

She said, “They gave me some serious, like hard… I was gonna say hard drugs.”

That wasn’t the case, though. The Counting On star felt sick when she got in the car, and her symptoms worsened as they drove home. They were so bad that she asked the camera crew to shut things down.

Jinger continued, “I sat in the car with the AC blasting, and I was just so sick, and I felt shaky. I felt horrible. And to this day, I don’t know what that medicine was they gave me, but I will never let them do that again.”

Jinger Duggar gets emotional

The Counting On couple touched on multiple topics during their podcast, including Josh Duggar and how his choices affected their marriage.

Everything about the family was public, but when the 2015 scandal broke, they weren’t even courting yet. They didn’t begin to court until December 2015 and married in November 2016.

They weathered the first scandal together, but the CSAM revelations and what happened with them were more taxing. Jeremy Vuolo issued a statement condemning his brother-in-law, saying more than most of the siblings did.

The couple’s life has changed a lot over the last eight years, and there will likely be more changes as they continue.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.