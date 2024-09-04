Jinger Duggar gushes over Jana Duggar’s wedding

Jinger Duggar was one of Jana Duggar’s bridesmaids.

She stood next to her big sister as she said her vows, a special moment for them as everything came full circle.

Jana and Stephen Wissmann hosted around 450 people, one of the smaller Duggar weddings.

In the most recent episode of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s podcast, the Counting On couple discussed Jana’s wedding and their wedding as they reminisced.

The wedding was repeatedly called ” sweet,” with Jinger highlighting how incredible it was to see Jana get her moment after she stood by her sisters and brothers, who all married before her.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Some special details were also revealed as Jinger and Jeremy talked about their experience back in Arkansas for the celebration.

Jinger Duggar calls Jana Duggar a ‘Disney princess’

With inside access to Jana Duggar’s wedding, Jinger Duggar could share details that hadn’t previously been discussed.

The Counting On star couldn’t help but notice how much Jana looked like a “Disney princess” in her wedding gown.

It was easily the least modest gown among the Duggar daughters, which likely irked Jim Bob Duggar. He set strict modesty rules for his daughters, but many have fallen by the wayside as the daughters get married and make their own choices.

At 34, Jana chose what she wanted, and everyone gushed over her dress.

Jinger Duggar shares wedding details

Jinger Duggar shared what getting ready for the big event from behind the scenes was like.

She revealed that several of the Bates sisters were there to help with makeup and hair. Jinger had her hair done but hadn’t considered her makeup in advance.

Luckily for her, Katelyn Nakatsu’s sister, Lauren, helped get the Counting On star looking right before walking down the aisle to celebrate Jana.

Jinger and Jeremy gushed over the food at the rehearsal dinner and event, though she didn’t get dessert as she spent much time mingling with the guests.

Crew members from 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On were present, including “sound guy Jim.” They were part of the family as far as the siblings were concerned and have supported them throughout the years. Jinger confirmed a few of them even went to the Big House following the wedding to spend more time with the family.

It was sweet to hear her share her happiness for Jana and Stephen Wissmann. She went above and beyond for her big sister; they will share that memory for years.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.