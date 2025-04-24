Jinger Duggar slammed for choosing induction with third child

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their son late last month.

Finnegan Vuolo is the third child for the Counting On couple, and they shared his birth story on the most recent episode of their podcast.

Like Evangeline’s birth, Michelle Duggar went to California to be there for Jinger when she labored.

Jeremy’s parents were also in town to stay with their girls while the couple went to have their son.

During the podcast episode, Jinger explained the days leading up to Finn’s birth and expressed discomfort during the last few weeks of pregnancy.

However, her choice to induce on her due date didn’t sit well with listeners, who flocked to the comment section to call her out.

Jinger Duggar slammed for induction choice

Interestingly enough, Jinger Duggar’s admission that she chose to be induced on her due date caused quite a stir.

She talked about wrestling with the decision, mainly because of the help she and Jeremy Vuolo had with Michelle Duggar and his parents staying with them.

Ultimately, Jinger opted to be induced with Finnegan.

One commenter wrote, “Respectfully, you seem to cherry pick your faith. You say,’in God’s time’ yet you mess with God’s creation of gestation and birth. We ALL are ‘ALL’done by 38/39/40 weeks, but certain biological things happen in those last weeks, and not every baby is ‘done’ on ultrasound schedule. I had 6, #4 was 40 weeks and 10lbs1oz. Curious to know if your mom had any inductions? Congratulations on your baby boy, sincerely! Just curious.”

Pic credit: @jingerandjeremy/Instagram

Another said, “There is never a reason to get induced unless it’s an actual medical emergency. Baby is on it’s on clock for a reason.”

Someone else voiced their opinion, writing in part, “I don’t want to be negative, but wanting to shed some light on a couple things. This scenario is super common in today’s world, but how is this a biblical thought process? God designed pregnancy and birth to unfold in a certain way, I would argue that going against that for ease of convenience is going against God’s plans.”

Pic credit: @jingerandjeremy/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo adjust to life with three children

Michelle Duggar stuck around for a while after Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo brought Finnegan home. Jeremy’s parents left days before the Counting On mom.

However, the couple did enjoy their first date night since welcoming Finn. They did a bit of shopping and enjoyed McDonald’s ice cream.

They are adjusting to having a newborn at home again, as there is a four-year age gap between Evangeline and their baby boy.

It’s unclear whether the couple will welcome more children in the future, but we suspect three may be their magic number.

